The Green Bay Phoenix (5-3) welcome in the UIC Flames (5-2) after winning three straight home games. It begins at 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 13, 2023.

Keep reading for information on how to stream this matchup and click here to check out our score picks!

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Green Bay Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Kress Events Center in Green Bay, Wisconsin

Kress Events Center in Green Bay, Wisconsin TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Green Bay vs. UIC Scoring Comparison

The Flames score an average of 80.3 points per game, 20 more points than the 60.3 the Phoenix give up to opponents.

When it scores more than 60.3 points, UIC is 5-2.

Green Bay's record is 5-3 when it gives up fewer than 80.3 points.

The 70.4 points per game the Phoenix score are the same as the Flames allow.

When Green Bay scores more than 72 points, it is 3-0.

When UIC gives up fewer than 70.4 points, it is 3-0.

The Phoenix are making 45.8% of their shots from the field, 2.5% higher than the Flames concede to opponents (43.3%).

The Flames' 46.9 shooting percentage from the field is 7.6 higher than the Phoenix have given up.

Green Bay Leaders

Natalie McNeal: 10.9 PTS, 45.1 FG%

10.9 PTS, 45.1 FG% Cassie Schiltz: 10.1 PTS, 45.3 FG%, 40.6 3PT% (13-for-32)

10.1 PTS, 45.3 FG%, 40.6 3PT% (13-for-32) Maddy Schreiber: 12.1 PTS, 58.8 FG%, 45.5 3PT% (10-for-22)

12.1 PTS, 58.8 FG%, 45.5 3PT% (10-for-22) Bailey Butler: 7.1 PTS, 2 STL, 33.9 FG%, 17.2 3PT% (5-for-29)

7.1 PTS, 2 STL, 33.9 FG%, 17.2 3PT% (5-for-29) Jasmine Kondrakiewicz: 7.1 PTS, 44.6 FG%

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Green Bay Schedule