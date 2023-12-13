There is one game featuring a Horizon team on Wednesday in college basketball action.

Watch college women's basketball all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Horizon Women's Basketball Game Today

Date/Time TV UIC Flames at Green Bay Phoenix 8:00 PM ET, Wednesday, December 13 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)

Follow Horizon games this season by signing up for ESPN+ and Fubo!

How to Watch Other Conferences Today