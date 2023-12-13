The New York Islanders' upcoming game versus the Anaheim Ducks is slated for Wednesday at 7:30 PM ET. Will Hudson Fasching score a goal in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, check out the stats and insights below.

Will Hudson Fasching score a goal against the Ducks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +550 (Bet $10 to win $55.00 if he scores a goal)

Fasching stats and insights

In one of 17 games this season, Fasching scored -- and it was just the one goal.

He has not faced the Ducks yet this season.

Fasching has no points on the power play.

He takes 0.5 shots per game, and converts 7.7% of them.

Ducks defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Ducks are allowing 92 total goals (3.4 per game) which ranks 21st in the league.

So far this season, the Ducks have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 19 hits and 15.7 blocked shots per game.

Fasching recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/11/2023 Maple Leafs 1 0 1 13:40 Home W 4-3 OT 12/9/2023 Kings 0 0 0 7:55 Home W 3-2 OT 12/7/2023 Blue Jackets 1 0 1 13:25 Home W 7-3 12/5/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 12:47 Home L 5-4 OT 12/2/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 11:21 Away W 4-3 11/24/2023 Senators 0 0 0 12:48 Away W 5-3 11/22/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 12:35 Home W 3-2 11/18/2023 Flames 1 1 0 11:13 Away W 5-4 SO 11/16/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 10:47 Away L 4-3 SO 11/11/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 15:03 Home L 4-1

Islanders vs. Ducks game info

Game Day: Wednesday, December 13, 2023

Wednesday, December 13, 2023 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: BSSC, BSSD, MSGSN2, and ESPN+

BSSC, BSSD, MSGSN2, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.