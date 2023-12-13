Will Jack Hughes Score a Goal Against the Bruins on December 13?
When the New Jersey Devils square off against the Boston Bruins on Wednesday at 7:00 PM ET, will Jack Hughes light the lamp? Below, we dig into the stats and trends you need to consider before making any player prop bets.
Will Jack Hughes score a goal against the Bruins?
Odds to score a goal this game: +135 (Bet $10 to win $13.50 if he scores a goal)
Hughes stats and insights
- In eight of 21 games this season, Hughes has scored -- including two games with multiple goals.
- He has not played against the Bruins yet this season.
- Hughes has picked up three goals and 12 assists on the power play.
- Hughes averages 4.0 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 9.6%.
Bruins defensive stats
- The Bruins have conceded 65 goals in total (2.5 per game), which ranks second in the league for fewest goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Bruins have two shutouts, and they average 18.1 hits and 16 blocked shots per game.
Hughes recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/10/2023
|Oilers
|0
|0
|0
|21:44
|Away
|L 4-1
|12/9/2023
|Flames
|0
|0
|0
|19:37
|Away
|W 4-2
|12/7/2023
|Kraken
|0
|0
|0
|19:02
|Away
|W 2-1
|12/5/2023
|Canucks
|3
|1
|2
|18:32
|Away
|W 6-5
|12/1/2023
|Sharks
|1
|1
|0
|27:16
|Home
|L 6-3
|11/30/2023
|Flyers
|3
|1
|2
|23:29
|Away
|W 4-3 OT
|11/28/2023
|Islanders
|3
|1
|2
|20:41
|Home
|W 5-4
|11/25/2023
|Sabres
|1
|0
|1
|20:09
|Home
|W 7-2
|11/24/2023
|Blue Jackets
|0
|0
|0
|24:11
|Home
|L 2-1
|11/22/2023
|Red Wings
|0
|0
|0
|22:06
|Away
|L 4-0
Devils vs. Bruins game info
- Game Day: Wednesday, December 13, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT, Max, and MSGSN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Max
