Jack Hughes and the New Jersey Devils will play the Boston Bruins at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, at Prudential Center. Looking to bet on Hughes' props versus the Bruins? Scroll down for stats and information.

Jack Hughes vs. Bruins Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: TNT, Max, and MSGSN

Watch this game on Max Points Prop: 1.5 points (Over odds: +130)

1.5 points (Over odds: +130) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -149)

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Devils vs Bruins Game Info

Hughes Season Stats Insights

Hughes' plus-minus this season, in 16:54 per game on the ice, is -1.

Hughes has scored a goal in a game eight times this season over 21 games played, with multiple goals in two of those contests.

Hughes has a point in 14 of 21 games this year, with multiple points in 10 of them.

In 11 of 21 games this season, Hughes has registered an assist, and in eight of those matches recorded two or more.

Hughes' odds on his points over/under carry an implied probability of 43.5% that he hits the over.

The implied probability of Hughes going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 59.8%.

Hughes Stats vs. the Bruins

The Bruins have given up 65 goals in total (2.5 per game), the second-fewest allowed in the NHL.

The team's +21 goal differential ranks fourth-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Boston 21 Games 3 33 Points 2 10 Goals 1 23 Assists 1

