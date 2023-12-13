Jack Hughes Game Preview: Devils vs. Bruins - December 13
Jack Hughes and the New Jersey Devils will play the Boston Bruins at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, at Prudential Center. Looking to bet on Hughes' props versus the Bruins? Scroll down for stats and information.
Jack Hughes vs. Bruins Game Info & Odds
- When: Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT, Max, and MSGSN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Max
- Points Prop: 1.5 points (Over odds: +130)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -149)
Devils vs Bruins Game Info
|Devils vs Bruins Odds/Over/Under
|Devils vs Bruins Prediction
|Devils vs Bruins Betting Trends & Stats
|Devils vs Bruins Player Props
|How to Watch Devils vs Bruins
Hughes Season Stats Insights
- Hughes' plus-minus this season, in 16:54 per game on the ice, is -1.
- Hughes has scored a goal in a game eight times this season over 21 games played, with multiple goals in two of those contests.
- Hughes has a point in 14 of 21 games this year, with multiple points in 10 of them.
- In 11 of 21 games this season, Hughes has registered an assist, and in eight of those matches recorded two or more.
- Hughes' odds on his points over/under carry an implied probability of 43.5% that he hits the over.
- The implied probability of Hughes going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 59.8%.
Hughes Stats vs. the Bruins
- The Bruins have given up 65 goals in total (2.5 per game), the second-fewest allowed in the NHL.
- The team's +21 goal differential ranks fourth-best in the NHL.
|2023-2024 Season
|Stat
|vs. Boston
|21
|Games
|3
|33
|Points
|2
|10
|Goals
|1
|23
|Assists
|1
