Jean-Gabriel Pageau and the New York Islanders will meet the Anaheim Ducks at 7:30 PM ET on Wednesday, at UBS Arena. Prop bets for Pageau in that upcoming Islanders-Ducks game are available, so check out our stats to help you.

Jean-Gabriel Pageau vs. Ducks Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

0.5 points (Over odds: +140)

0.5 points (Over odds: +140) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +225)

Pageau Season Stats Insights

In 27 games this season, Pageau has a plus-minus rating of -6, while averaging 16:01 on the ice per game.

Pageau has a goal in two of 27 games this year, but has to post a multi-goal effort.

Pageau has recorded a point in a game nine times this season out of 27 games played, including multiple points on one occasion.

In seven of 27 games this season, Pageau has had an assist, including one match with at least two.

Pageau has an implied probability of 41.7% to go over his point total based on the odds.

The implied probability of Pageau going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 30.8%.

Pageau Stats vs. the Ducks

The Ducks have conceded 92 goals in total (3.4 per game), which ranks 21st in the league in goals allowed.

The team's goal differential (-22) ranks 29th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Anaheim 27 Games 2 10 Points 2 2 Goals 0 8 Assists 2

