Jeff Skinner Game Preview: Sabres vs. Avalanche - December 13
The Buffalo Sabres, with Jeff Skinner, will be in action Wednesday at 9:30 PM ET, and they'll be facing the Colorado Avalanche. Considering a wager on Skinner in the Sabres-Avalanche matchup? Use our stats and information below.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Jeff Skinner vs. Avalanche Game Info & Odds
- When: Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT, Max, and ALT
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Max
- Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -154)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +180)
Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM
Sabres vs Avalanche Game Info
|Sabres vs Avalanche Odds/Over/Under
|Sabres vs Avalanche Prediction
|Sabres vs Avalanche Betting Trends & Stats
|Sabres vs Avalanche Player Props
|How to Watch Sabres vs Avalanche
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Skinner Season Stats Insights
- In 29 games this season, Skinner has averaged 18:05 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of -5.
- In 11 of 29 games this year, Skinner has scored a goal, and he has one game with multiple goals.
- Skinner has a point in 16 games this year (out of 29), including multiple points six times.
- Skinner has posted an assist in a game nine times this year in 29 games played, including multiple assists once.
- The implied probability that Skinner hits the over on his points prop total is 60.6%, based on the odds.
- Given his moneyline odds, Skinner has an implied probability of 35.7% of going over his assist prop bet.
Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.
Skinner Stats vs. the Avalanche
- The Avalanche have given up 86 goals in total (3.1 per game), which ranks 16th in the league in goals allowed.
- The team's +13 goal differential ranks seventh-best in the NHL.
|2023-2024 Season
|Stat
|vs. Colorado
|29
|Games
|3
|22
|Points
|4
|12
|Goals
|0
|10
|Assists
|4
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.