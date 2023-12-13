Jesper Bratt Game Preview: Devils vs. Bruins - December 13
Jesper Bratt will be in action when the New Jersey Devils and Boston Bruins face off on Wednesday at Prudential Center, starting at 7:00 PM ET. Prop bets for Bratt in that upcoming Devils-Bruins game are available, so check out our stats to help you.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Jesper Bratt vs. Bruins Game Info & Odds
- When: Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT, Max, and MSGSN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Max
- Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -238)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -133)
Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM
Devils vs Bruins Game Info
|Devils vs Bruins Odds/Over/Under
|Devils vs Bruins Prediction
|Devils vs Bruins Betting Trends & Stats
|Devils vs Bruins Player Props
|How to Watch Devils vs Bruins
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Bratt Season Stats Insights
- Bratt has averaged 19:21 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of -2).
- In Bratt's 26 games played this season he's scored in nine of them, but has yet to post a multi-goal effort.
- Bratt has a point in 18 of 26 games this year, with multiple points in nine of them.
- Bratt has an assist in 15 of 26 games this year, with multiple assists on three occasions.
- Bratt's odds on his point total prop carry an implied probability of 70.4% that he goes over.
- Bratt has an implied probability of 57.1% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.
Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.
Bratt Stats vs. the Bruins
- On defense, the Bruins have been one of the stingiest squads in the NHL, giving up 65 goals in total (2.5 per game) which ranks second.
- The team has the NHL's fourth-best goal differential at +21.
|2023-2024 Season
|Stat
|vs. Boston
|26
|Games
|3
|32
|Points
|1
|12
|Goals
|1
|20
|Assists
|0
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.