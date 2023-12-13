Jesper Bratt will be in action when the New Jersey Devils and Boston Bruins face off on Wednesday at Prudential Center, starting at 7:00 PM ET. Prop bets for Bratt in that upcoming Devils-Bruins game are available, so check out our stats to help you.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Jesper Bratt vs. Bruins Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: TNT, Max, and MSGSN

TNT, Max, and MSGSN Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

Watch this game on Max Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -238)

0.5 points (Over odds: -238) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -133)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Devils vs Bruins Game Info

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Bratt Season Stats Insights

Bratt has averaged 19:21 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of -2).

In Bratt's 26 games played this season he's scored in nine of them, but has yet to post a multi-goal effort.

Bratt has a point in 18 of 26 games this year, with multiple points in nine of them.

Bratt has an assist in 15 of 26 games this year, with multiple assists on three occasions.

Bratt's odds on his point total prop carry an implied probability of 70.4% that he goes over.

Bratt has an implied probability of 57.1% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Bratt Stats vs. the Bruins

On defense, the Bruins have been one of the stingiest squads in the NHL, giving up 65 goals in total (2.5 per game) which ranks second.

The team has the NHL's fourth-best goal differential at +21.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Boston 26 Games 3 32 Points 1 12 Goals 1 20 Assists 0

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.