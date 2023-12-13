Will John-Jason Peterka Score a Goal Against the Avalanche on December 13?
Should you wager on John-Jason Peterka to light the lamp when the Buffalo Sabres and the Colorado Avalanche meet up on Wednesday at 10:00 PM ET? In the piece below, we analyze all the numbers you need to consider before making any bets.
Will John-Jason Peterka score a goal against the Avalanche?
Odds to score a goal this game: +280 (Bet $10 to win $28.00 if he scores a goal)
Peterka stats and insights
- In 12 of 29 games this season, Peterka has scored -- but just one goal each time.
- In one game against the Avalanche this season, he has attempted five shots and scored one goal.
- He has one goal on the power play, and also two assists.
- He has a 14.8% shooting percentage, attempting 2.8 shots per game.
Avalanche defensive stats
- The Avalanche have given up 86 goals in total (3.1 per game), which ranks 16th in the NHL in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Avalanche have one shutout, and they average 15.1 hits and 14.1 blocked shots per game.
Peterka recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/11/2023
|Coyotes
|1
|1
|0
|16:52
|Home
|W 5-2
|12/9/2023
|Canadiens
|0
|0
|0
|19:42
|Home
|L 3-2 SO
|12/7/2023
|Bruins
|1
|1
|0
|15:42
|Away
|W 3-1
|12/5/2023
|Red Wings
|1
|0
|1
|17:47
|Home
|L 5-3
|12/3/2023
|Predators
|0
|0
|0
|17:24
|Home
|L 2-1
|12/2/2023
|Hurricanes
|0
|0
|0
|18:42
|Away
|L 6-2
|11/30/2023
|Blues
|1
|1
|0
|19:16
|Away
|L 6-4
|11/27/2023
|Rangers
|1
|1
|0
|18:29
|Away
|W 5-1
|11/25/2023
|Devils
|1
|0
|1
|16:10
|Away
|L 7-2
|11/24/2023
|Penguins
|0
|0
|0
|13:54
|Home
|W 3-2
Sabres vs. Avalanche game info
- Game Day: Wednesday, December 13, 2023
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT, Max, and ALT
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Max
