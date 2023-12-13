The Buffalo Sabres, John-Jason Peterka among them, face the Colorado Avalanche on Wednesday at 9:30 PM ET, at Ball Arena. Fancy a wager on Peterka in the Sabres-Avalanche game? Use our stats and information below.

John-Jason Peterka vs. Avalanche Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET

Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET TV Channel: TNT, Max, and ALT

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -105)

0.5 points (Over odds: -105) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +200)

Sabres vs Avalanche Game Info

Peterka Season Stats Insights

In 29 games this season, Peterka has averaged 16:09 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of +4.

In 12 of 29 games this season, Peterka has scored a goal, but there are no multi-goal efforts on his ledger.

Peterka has a point in 18 of 29 games this season, with multiple points in three of them.

Peterka has posted an assist in a game eight times this year in 29 games played, including multiple assists once.

Peterka's odds on his point total prop carry an implied probability of 51.2% that he hits the over.

There is an implied probability of 33.3% of Peterka going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Peterka Stats vs. the Avalanche

The Avalanche have conceded 86 goals in total (3.1 per game), which ranks 16th in the league in goals allowed.

The team has the NHL's seventh-best goal differential at +13.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Colorado 29 Games 3 21 Points 2 12 Goals 2 9 Assists 0

