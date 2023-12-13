Will John Marino Score a Goal Against the Bruins on December 13?
When the New Jersey Devils take on the Boston Bruins on Wednesday at 7:00 PM ET, will John Marino light the lamp? Below, we break down the numbers and trends you need to consider before making any prop bets.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will John Marino score a goal against the Bruins?
Odds to score a goal this game: +1700 (Bet $10 to win $170.00 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Marino stats and insights
- In one of 26 games this season, Marino scored -- and it was just the one goal.
- This is his first matchup of the season against the Bruins.
- Marino has no points on the power play.
- Marino's shooting percentage is 5.3%, and he averages 0.7 shots per game.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Bruins defensive stats
- The Bruins have conceded 65 goals in total (2.5 per game), which ranks second in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Bruins have two shutouts, and they average 18.1 hits and 16 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Marino recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/10/2023
|Oilers
|0
|0
|0
|20:59
|Away
|L 4-1
|12/9/2023
|Flames
|1
|0
|1
|20:05
|Away
|W 4-2
|12/7/2023
|Kraken
|1
|0
|1
|21:36
|Away
|W 2-1
|12/5/2023
|Canucks
|0
|0
|0
|21:49
|Away
|W 6-5
|12/1/2023
|Sharks
|0
|0
|0
|17:23
|Home
|L 6-3
|11/30/2023
|Flyers
|0
|0
|0
|23:18
|Away
|W 4-3 OT
|11/28/2023
|Islanders
|0
|0
|0
|23:07
|Home
|W 5-4
|11/25/2023
|Sabres
|0
|0
|0
|20:40
|Home
|W 7-2
|11/24/2023
|Blue Jackets
|0
|0
|0
|19:41
|Home
|L 2-1
|11/22/2023
|Red Wings
|0
|0
|0
|18:49
|Away
|L 4-0
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Devils vs. Bruins game info
- Game Day: Wednesday, December 13, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT, Max, and MSGSN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Max
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.