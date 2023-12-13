When the New Jersey Devils take on the Boston Bruins on Wednesday at 7:00 PM ET, will John Marino light the lamp? Below, we break down the numbers and trends you need to consider before making any prop bets.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will John Marino score a goal against the Bruins?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1700 (Bet $10 to win $170.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Marino stats and insights

In one of 26 games this season, Marino scored -- and it was just the one goal.

This is his first matchup of the season against the Bruins.

Marino has no points on the power play.

Marino's shooting percentage is 5.3%, and he averages 0.7 shots per game.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Bruins defensive stats

The Bruins have conceded 65 goals in total (2.5 per game), which ranks second in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.

So far this season, the Bruins have two shutouts, and they average 18.1 hits and 16 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Marino recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/10/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 20:59 Away L 4-1 12/9/2023 Flames 1 0 1 20:05 Away W 4-2 12/7/2023 Kraken 1 0 1 21:36 Away W 2-1 12/5/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 21:49 Away W 6-5 12/1/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 17:23 Home L 6-3 11/30/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 23:18 Away W 4-3 OT 11/28/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 23:07 Home W 5-4 11/25/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 20:40 Home W 7-2 11/24/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 19:41 Home L 2-1 11/22/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 18:49 Away L 4-0

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Devils vs. Bruins game info

Game Day: Wednesday, December 13, 2023

Wednesday, December 13, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: TNT, Max, and MSGSN

TNT, Max, and MSGSN Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.