Will Julien Gauthier Score a Goal Against the Ducks on December 13?
Can we count on Julien Gauthier lighting the lamp when the New York Islanders match up against the Anaheim Ducks at 7:30 PM ET on Wednesday? To assist you with your bets, take a look at the stats and trends below.
Will Julien Gauthier score a goal against the Ducks?
Odds to score a goal this game: +600 (Bet $10 to win $60.00 if he scores a goal)
Gauthier stats and insights
- In two of 10 games this season, Gauthier has scored -- but he has no games with multiple goals.
- This is his first game of the season versus the Ducks.
- Gauthier has no points on the power play.
- Gauthier averages 0.5 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 14.3%.
Ducks defensive stats
- The Ducks have given up 92 goals in total (3.4 per game), which ranks 21st in the NHL in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Ducks have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 19 hits and 15.7 blocked shots per game.
Gauthier recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/11/2023
|Maple Leafs
|0
|0
|0
|10:04
|Home
|W 4-3 OT
|12/9/2023
|Kings
|0
|0
|0
|8:57
|Home
|W 3-2 OT
|12/7/2023
|Blue Jackets
|1
|0
|1
|12:01
|Home
|W 7-3
|12/5/2023
|Sharks
|1
|1
|0
|9:58
|Home
|L 5-4 OT
|12/2/2023
|Panthers
|2
|1
|1
|13:02
|Away
|W 4-3
|11/30/2023
|Hurricanes
|0
|0
|0
|10:50
|Away
|W 5-4 OT
|11/28/2023
|Devils
|1
|0
|1
|10:48
|Away
|L 5-4
|11/25/2023
|Flyers
|0
|0
|0
|8:45
|Home
|L 1-0 SO
|11/13/2023
|Oilers
|0
|0
|0
|8:51
|Away
|L 4-1
|10/21/2023
|Sabres
|0
|0
|0
|12:58
|Away
|L 3-1
Islanders vs. Ducks game info
- Game Day: Wednesday, December 13, 2023
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSSC, BSSD, MSGSN2, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
