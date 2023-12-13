The Milwaukee Bucks, Khris Middleton included, square off versus the Indiana Pacers on Wednesday at 8:00 PM ET.

In his last action, a 133-129 win over the Bulls, Middleton put up 13 points, 13 rebounds and six assists.

In this piece we'll examine Middleton's stats and trends, helping you make good predictions on prop bets.

Khris Middleton Prop Bets vs. the Pacers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 15.5 12.0 13.4 Rebounds 5.5 4.7 5.8 Assists 4.5 4.2 4.5 PRA -- 20.9 23.7 PR -- 16.7 19.2 3PM 1.5 1.2 1.5



Khris Middleton Insights vs. the Pacers

Middleton is responsible for taking 8.8% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 9.9 per game.

He's attempted 3.7 threes per game, or 7.8% of his team's shots from beyond the arc this season.

Middleton's opponents, the Pacers, have one of the slowest offensive tempos, ranking 24th, averaging 107.4 possessions per game, while his Bucks average 104.4 per game, sixth-highest among NBA teams.

Defensively, the Pacers are 29th in the NBA, conceding 124.8 points per game.

The Pacers concede 43.1 rebounds per contest, ranking 11th in the NBA.

The Pacers allow 24.7 assists per contest, sixth-ranked in the league.

In terms of 3-pointers, the Pacers have allowed 10.2 makes per contest, best in the league.

Khris Middleton vs. the Pacers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 12/7/2023 30 20 7 4 4 0 2 11/9/2023 20 19 2 4 2 0 0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.