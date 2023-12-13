Kyle Palmieri will be in action when the New York Islanders and Anaheim Ducks face off at 7:30 PM ET on Wednesday, December 13, 2023. Prop bets for Palmieri are available, and we have information to help you make good decisions.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Kyle Palmieri vs. Ducks Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET TV Channel: BSSC, BSSD, MSGSN2, and ESPN+

BSSC, BSSD, MSGSN2, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -125)

0.5 points (Over odds: -125) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +170)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Palmieri Season Stats Insights

Palmieri's plus-minus rating this season, in 17:37 per game on the ice, is -3.

Palmieri has a goal in eight games this year through 27 games played, but has not had multiple goals in any of those games.

Palmieri has a point in 14 of 27 games this season, with multiple points in three of them.

Palmieri has posted an assist in a game eight times this year in 27 games played, including multiple assists once.

The implied probability that Palmieri hits the over on his points prop total is 55.6%, based on the odds.

Palmieri has an implied probability of 37% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Palmieri Stats vs. the Ducks

On defense, the Ducks are allowing 92 total goals (3.4 per game) which ranks 21st in the NHL.

The team has the league's 29th-ranked goal differential (-22).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Anaheim 27 Games 2 17 Points 4 8 Goals 1 9 Assists 3

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.