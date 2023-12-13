Will Luke Hughes Score a Goal Against the Bruins on December 13?
Should you bet on Luke Hughes to find the back of the net when the New Jersey Devils and the Boston Bruins face off on Wednesday at 7:00 PM ET? In the piece below, we dig into the numbers and trends you need to know before putting any money down.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will Luke Hughes score a goal against the Bruins?
Odds to score a goal this game: +750 (Bet $10 to win $75.00 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Hughes stats and insights
- Hughes has scored in four of 26 games this season, but only one goal each time.
- He has not faced the Bruins yet this season.
- On the power play he has three goals, plus five assists.
- He has a 10.0% shooting percentage, attempting 1.5 shots per game.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Bruins defensive stats
- The Bruins have given up 65 goals in total (2.5 per game), which ranks second in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Bruins have shut out opponents twice while averaging 18.1 hits and 16 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Hughes recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/10/2023
|Oilers
|0
|0
|0
|23:29
|Away
|L 4-1
|12/9/2023
|Flames
|1
|0
|1
|23:15
|Away
|W 4-2
|12/7/2023
|Kraken
|0
|0
|0
|20:16
|Away
|W 2-1
|12/5/2023
|Canucks
|1
|1
|0
|16:11
|Away
|W 6-5
|12/1/2023
|Sharks
|0
|0
|0
|22:32
|Home
|L 6-3
|11/30/2023
|Flyers
|1
|1
|0
|21:45
|Away
|W 4-3 OT
|11/28/2023
|Islanders
|1
|0
|1
|22:53
|Home
|W 5-4
|11/25/2023
|Sabres
|2
|1
|1
|20:27
|Home
|W 7-2
|11/24/2023
|Blue Jackets
|0
|0
|0
|22:24
|Home
|L 2-1
|11/22/2023
|Red Wings
|0
|0
|0
|18:49
|Away
|L 4-0
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Devils vs. Bruins game info
- Game Day: Wednesday, December 13, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT, Max, and MSGSN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Max
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.