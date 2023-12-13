The New Jersey Devils, including Luke Hughes, take the ice Wednesday versus the Boston Bruins at Prudential Center, with the puck dropping at 7:00 PM ET. Thinking about a wager on Hughes in the Devils-Bruins matchup? Use our stats and information below.

Luke Hughes vs. Bruins Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: TNT, Max, and MSGSN

TNT, Max, and MSGSN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +120)

0.5 points (Over odds: +120) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +165)

Devils vs Bruins Game Info

Hughes Season Stats Insights

In 26 games this season, Hughes has a plus-minus of 0, while averaging 20:02 on the ice per game.

In four of 26 games this year, Hughes has scored a goal, but there are no multi-goal efforts on his ledger.

Hughes has a point in 12 of 26 games this season, with multiple points in four of them.

Hughes has an assist in nine of 26 games played this season, including multiple assists three times.

Hughes' implied probability to go over his point total is 45.5% based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Hughes has an implied probability of 37.7% of going over his assist prop bet.

Hughes Stats vs. the Bruins

On the defensive side, the Bruins have been one of the stingiest units in the league, conceding 65 goals in total (2.5 per game) which ranks second.

The team's goal differential (+21) ranks fourth-best in the NHL.

