Luke Hughes Game Preview: Devils vs. Bruins - December 13
The New Jersey Devils, including Luke Hughes, take the ice Wednesday versus the Boston Bruins at Prudential Center, with the puck dropping at 7:00 PM ET. Thinking about a wager on Hughes in the Devils-Bruins matchup? Use our stats and information below.
Luke Hughes vs. Bruins Game Info & Odds
- When: Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT, Max, and MSGSN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +120)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +165)
Devils vs Bruins Game Info
|Devils vs Bruins Odds/Over/Under
|Devils vs Bruins Prediction
|Devils vs Bruins Betting Trends & Stats
|Devils vs Bruins Player Props
|How to Watch Devils vs Bruins
Hughes Season Stats Insights
- In 26 games this season, Hughes has a plus-minus of 0, while averaging 20:02 on the ice per game.
- In four of 26 games this year, Hughes has scored a goal, but there are no multi-goal efforts on his ledger.
- Hughes has a point in 12 of 26 games this season, with multiple points in four of them.
- Hughes has an assist in nine of 26 games played this season, including multiple assists three times.
- Hughes' implied probability to go over his point total is 45.5% based on the odds.
- Given his moneyline odds, Hughes has an implied probability of 37.7% of going over his assist prop bet.
Hughes Stats vs. the Bruins
- On the defensive side, the Bruins have been one of the stingiest units in the league, conceding 65 goals in total (2.5 per game) which ranks second.
- The team's goal differential (+21) ranks fourth-best in the NHL.
