Malik Beasley's Milwaukee Bucks take the court versus the Indiana Pacers at 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday.

In a 133-129 win over the Bulls (his previous action) Beasley produced 19 points.

If you'd like to make predictions on Beasley's performance, we dive into his available prop bets, using stats and trends, below.

Malik Beasley Prop Bets vs. the Pacers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 12.5 12.4 14.0 Rebounds 4.5 4.4 5.2 Assists -- 1.5 1.6 PRA -- 18.3 20.8 PR -- 16.8 19.2 3PM 2.5 3.1 3.5



Malik Beasley Insights vs. the Pacers

This season, Beasley has made 4.5 shots per game, which accounts for 9.6% of his team's total makes.

He's put up 6.7 threes per game, or 17.1% of his team's shots from beyond the arc this season.

The Bucks average the sixth-most possessions per game with 104.4. His opponents, the Pacers, have one of the slowest tempos with 107.4 possessions per contest.

Defensively, the Pacers are 29th in the league, allowing 124.8 points per game.

On the boards, the Pacers are 11th in the NBA, allowing 43.1 rebounds per contest.

The Pacers give up 24.7 assists per game, sixth-ranked in the league.

The Pacers are the best team in the league at allowing threes, conceding 10.2 made 3-pointers per game.

Malik Beasley vs. the Pacers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 12/7/2023 36 7 3 1 1 0 0 11/9/2023 29 13 4 2 3 0 1

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.