Marquette vs. Creighton Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - December 13
Wednesday's game at Al McGuire Center has the No. 20 Creighton Bluejays (7-1) squaring off against the No. 19 Marquette Golden Eagles (9-0) at 8:00 PM ET (on December 13). Our computer prediction projects a narrow 70-68 win for Creighton, so expect a competitive matchup.
The Golden Eagles won their last outing 64-62 against Illinois State on Sunday. In their most recent game on Sunday, the Bluejays earned a 73-61 victory over Wyoming. Liza Karlen's team-leading 19 points paced the Golden Eagles in the win. Emma Ronsiek put up 22 points, five rebounds and two assists for the Bluejays.
Marquette vs. Creighton Game Info
- When: Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Al McGuire Center in Milwaukee, Wisconsin
- How to Watch on TV: FloHoops
Marquette vs. Creighton Score Prediction
- Prediction: Creighton 70, Marquette 68
Marquette Schedule Analysis
- In their best win of the season, which took place on November 25, the Golden Eagles took down the Arkansas Razorbacks (No. 56 in our computer rankings) by a score of 74-58.
- Marquette has two wins versus Quadrant 2 teams, tied for the 10th-most in the country.
- The Golden Eagles have tied for the 18th-most Quadrant 3 wins in the nation (three).
Marquette 2023-24 Best Wins
- 74-58 over Arkansas (No. 56) on November 25
- 71-67 at home over Illinois (No. 82) on November 11
- 64-62 on the road over Illinois State (No. 90) on December 10
- 73-65 over Boston College (No. 111) on November 24
- 88-59 at home over Memphis (No. 143) on November 29
Creighton Schedule Analysis
- Against the Michigan State Spartans, a top 50 team in our computer rankings, the Bluejays secured their signature win of the season on November 24, an 83-69 victory.
- The Bluejays have two wins versus Quadrant 1 opponents, tied for the eighth-most in the country.
- Creighton has two wins against Quadrant 2 opponents, tied for the 10th-most in the country.
Creighton 2023-24 Best Wins
- 83-69 over Michigan State (No. 19) on November 24
- 79-74 on the road over Nebraska (No. 22) on November 19
- 57-46 over Georgia Tech (No. 70) on November 23
- 81-55 at home over South Dakota (No. 99) on November 10
- 73-61 on the road over Wyoming (No. 101) on December 10
Marquette Leaders
- Karlen: 15.6 PTS, 57.1 FG%, 35.7 3PT% (5-for-14)
- Mackenzie Hare: 16.2 PTS, 1.3 STL, 52.7 FG%, 58.3 3PT% (35-for-60)
- Jordan King: 15 PTS, 1.2 STL, 44.3 FG%, 35 3PT% (14-for-40)
- Frannie Hottinger: 9.1 PTS, 7.6 REB, 1.3 STL, 50.7 FG%, 25 3PT% (2-for-8)
- Rose Nkumu: 9.1 PTS, 1.9 STL, 63 FG%, 58.8 3PT% (10-for-17)
Creighton Leaders
- Ronsiek: 17.1 PTS, 1.1 STL, 48.5 FG%, 45.8 3PT% (11-for-24)
- Morgan Maly: 16.5 PTS, 43.8 FG%, 37.3 3PT% (22-for-59)
- Lauren Jensen: 17.9 PTS, 1.4 STL, 43.5 FG%, 26.5 3PT% (13-for-49)
- Mallory Brake: 5 PTS, 1.5 STL, 1.5 BLK, 50 FG%
- Molly Mogensen: 6.1 PTS, 45 FG%, 47.6 3PT% (10-for-21)
Marquette Performance Insights
- The Golden Eagles' +221 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 24.6 points per game) is a result of scoring 81 points per game (29th in college basketball) while giving up 56.4 per outing (61st in college basketball).
Creighton Performance Insights
- The Bluejays have a +132 scoring differential, topping opponents by 16.5 points per game. They're putting up 77 points per game, 58th in college basketball, and are giving up 60.5 per outing to rank 114th in college basketball.
