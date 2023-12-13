Marquette vs. Creighton December 13 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
Wednesday's Big East schedule includes the Marquette Golden Eagles (9-0) versus the Creighton Bluejays (7-1), at 8:00 PM ET on FloHoops.
Marquette vs. Creighton Game Information
- Game Day: Wednesday, December 13
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: FloHoops
Marquette Players to Watch
- Liza Karlen: 15.6 PTS, 6.9 REB, 2.7 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Mackenzie Hare: 16.2 PTS, 2.6 REB, 2.9 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Jordan King: 15 PTS, 3.9 REB, 3.4 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Frannie Hottinger: 9.1 PTS, 7.6 REB, 2 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Rose Nkumu: 9.1 PTS, 1.9 REB, 4.8 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.6 BLK
Creighton Players to Watch
- Emma Ronsiek: 17.1 PTS, 6.4 REB, 2 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.9 BLK
- Morgan Maly: 16.5 PTS, 6.3 REB, 2.8 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Lauren Jensen: 17.9 PTS, 5 REB, 3 AST, 1.4 STL, 0 BLK
- Mallory Brake: 5 PTS, 5.9 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.5 STL, 1.5 BLK
- Molly Mogensen: 6.1 PTS, 3.9 REB, 3.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK
