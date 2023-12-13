Wednesday's Big East schedule includes the Marquette Golden Eagles (9-0) versus the Creighton Bluejays (7-1), at 8:00 PM ET on FloHoops.

Marquette vs. Creighton Game Information

Game Day: Wednesday, December 13

Wednesday, December 13 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: FloHoops

Marquette Players to Watch

Liza Karlen: 15.6 PTS, 6.9 REB, 2.7 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.8 BLK

15.6 PTS, 6.9 REB, 2.7 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.8 BLK Mackenzie Hare: 16.2 PTS, 2.6 REB, 2.9 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK

16.2 PTS, 2.6 REB, 2.9 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK Jordan King: 15 PTS, 3.9 REB, 3.4 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.4 BLK

15 PTS, 3.9 REB, 3.4 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.4 BLK Frannie Hottinger: 9.1 PTS, 7.6 REB, 2 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.3 BLK

9.1 PTS, 7.6 REB, 2 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.3 BLK Rose Nkumu: 9.1 PTS, 1.9 REB, 4.8 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.6 BLK

Creighton Players to Watch

Emma Ronsiek: 17.1 PTS, 6.4 REB, 2 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.9 BLK

17.1 PTS, 6.4 REB, 2 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.9 BLK Morgan Maly: 16.5 PTS, 6.3 REB, 2.8 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.4 BLK

16.5 PTS, 6.3 REB, 2.8 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.4 BLK Lauren Jensen: 17.9 PTS, 5 REB, 3 AST, 1.4 STL, 0 BLK

17.9 PTS, 5 REB, 3 AST, 1.4 STL, 0 BLK Mallory Brake: 5 PTS, 5.9 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.5 STL, 1.5 BLK

5 PTS, 5.9 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.5 STL, 1.5 BLK Molly Mogensen: 6.1 PTS, 3.9 REB, 3.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK

