How to Watch the Marquette vs. Creighton Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 13
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 1:55 PM CST|Updated: 17 hours ago
The Marquette Golden Eagles (9-0) will try to continue a nine-game winning streak when they host the Creighton Bluejays (7-1) at 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 13, 2023. The Bluejays have won five games in a row.
Marquette Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Al McGuire Center in Milwaukee, Wisconsin
- TV: FloHoops
Marquette vs. Creighton Scoring Comparison
- The Bluejays score 20.6 more points per game (77.0) than the Golden Eagles allow their opponents to score (56.4).
- Creighton has put together a 7-0 record in games it scores more than 56.4 points.
- Marquette has a 9-0 record when its opponents score fewer than 77.0 points.
- The Golden Eagles put up 20.5 more points per game (81.0) than the Bluejays allow (60.5).
- When Marquette puts up more than 60.5 points, it is 9-0.
- Creighton has a 7-1 record when giving up fewer than 81.0 points.
- This year the Golden Eagles are shooting 50.8% from the field, 12.6% higher than the Bluejays concede.
- The Bluejays make 44.5% of their shots from the field, 7.6% higher than the Golden Eagles' defensive field-goal percentage.
Marquette Leaders
- Emma Ronsiek: 17.1 PTS, 1.1 STL, 48.5 FG%, 45.8 3PT% (11-for-24)
- Morgan Maly: 16.5 PTS, 43.8 FG%, 37.3 3PT% (22-for-59)
- Lauren Jensen: 17.9 PTS, 1.4 STL, 43.5 FG%, 26.5 3PT% (13-for-49)
- Mallory Brake: 5.0 PTS, 1.5 STL, 1.5 BLK, 50.0 FG%
- Molly Mogensen: 6.1 PTS, 45.0 FG%, 47.6 3PT% (10-for-21)
Creighton Leaders
Marquette Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/29/2023
|Memphis
|W 88-59
|Al McGuire Center
|12/3/2023
|Pennsylvania
|W 87-52
|Al McGuire Center
|12/10/2023
|@ Illinois State
|W 64-62
|Redbird Arena
|12/13/2023
|Creighton
|-
|Al McGuire Center
|12/17/2023
|Appalachian State
|-
|Al McGuire Center
|12/21/2023
|Bucknell
|-
|Al McGuire Center
Creighton Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/24/2023
|Michigan State
|W 83-69
|Hard Rock Hotel Riviera Maya
|12/3/2023
|Northern Iowa
|W 115-62
|D.J. Sokol Arena
|12/10/2023
|@ Wyoming
|W 73-61
|Arena-Auditorium
|12/13/2023
|@ Marquette
|-
|Al McGuire Center
|12/17/2023
|@ Drake
|-
|Knapp Center
|12/21/2023
|South Dakota State
|-
|D.J. Sokol Arena
