Two streaking squads square off when the Marquette Golden Eagles (9-0) host the Creighton Bluejays (7-1) on Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET. The Golden Eagles are putting their nine-game winning streak on the line versus the Bluejays, victors in five in a row.

Marquette Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Al McGuire Center in Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Al McGuire Center in Milwaukee, Wisconsin TV: FloHoops

Marquette vs. Creighton Scoring Comparison

The Bluejays average 20.6 more points per game (77) than the Golden Eagles allow their opponents to score (56.4).

Creighton has put together a 7-0 record in games it scores more than 56.4 points.

Marquette is 9-0 when it gives up fewer than 77 points.

The 81 points per game the Golden Eagles score are 20.5 more points than the Bluejays give up (60.5).

Marquette is 9-0 when scoring more than 60.5 points.

Creighton is 7-1 when giving up fewer than 81 points.

The Golden Eagles shoot 50.8% from the field, 12.6% higher than the Bluejays allow defensively.

The Bluejays shoot 44.5% from the field, 7.6% higher than the Golden Eagles concede.

Marquette Leaders

Liza Karlen: 15.6 PTS, 57.1 FG%, 35.7 3PT% (5-for-14)

15.6 PTS, 57.1 FG%, 35.7 3PT% (5-for-14) Mackenzie Hare: 16.2 PTS, 1.3 STL, 52.7 FG%, 58.3 3PT% (35-for-60)

16.2 PTS, 1.3 STL, 52.7 FG%, 58.3 3PT% (35-for-60) Jordan King: 15 PTS, 1.2 STL, 44.3 FG%, 35 3PT% (14-for-40)

15 PTS, 1.2 STL, 44.3 FG%, 35 3PT% (14-for-40) Frannie Hottinger: 9.1 PTS, 7.6 REB, 1.3 STL, 50.7 FG%, 25 3PT% (2-for-8)

9.1 PTS, 7.6 REB, 1.3 STL, 50.7 FG%, 25 3PT% (2-for-8) Rose Nkumu: 9.1 PTS, 1.9 STL, 63 FG%, 58.8 3PT% (10-for-17)

Marquette Schedule