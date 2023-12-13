The New York Islanders, including Mathew Barzal, will be on the ice Wednesday at 7:30 PM ET, and they'll be up against the Anaheim Ducks. If you'd like to wager on Barzal's prop bets, we've got plenty of information to help you.

Mathew Barzal vs. Ducks Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET TV Channel: BSSC, BSSD, MSGSN2, and ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -238)

0.5 points (Over odds: -238) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -115)

Barzal Season Stats Insights

Barzal's plus-minus this season, in 18:23 per game on the ice, is +2.

Barzal has netted a goal in a game eight times this year in 26 games played, including multiple goals once.

In 18 of 26 games this season, Barzal has registered a point, and six of those games included multiple points.

Barzal has an assist in 14 of 26 games played this season, including multiple assists five times.

Barzal's implied probability to go over his point total is 70.4% based on the odds.

Barzal has an implied probability of 53.5% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Barzal Stats vs. the Ducks

The Ducks are 21st in goals allowed, giving up 92 total goals (3.4 per game) in the NHL.

The team's -22 goal differential ranks 29th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Anaheim 26 Games 2 29 Points 2 9 Goals 0 20 Assists 2

