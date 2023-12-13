Will Mattias Samuelsson score a goal when the Buffalo Sabres play the Colorado Avalanche on Wednesday at 10:00 PM ET? In the article below, we break down the numbers and trends you need to consider before betting any player props.

Will Mattias Samuelsson score a goal against the Avalanche?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1600 (Bet $10 to win $160.00 if he scores a goal)

Samuelsson stats and insights

In one of 25 games this season, Samuelsson scored -- and it was just the one goal.

In one game versus the Avalanche this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has taken one of them.

Samuelsson has zero points on the power play.

Samuelsson averages 1.0 shot per game, and has a shooting percentage of 4.0%.

Avalanche defensive stats

The Avalanche are 16th in goals allowed, giving up 86 total goals (3.1 per game) in the league.

So far this season, the Avalanche have shut out opponents once while averaging 15.1 hits and 14.1 blocked shots per game.

Samuelsson recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/9/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 22:47 Home L 3-2 SO 12/7/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 25:57 Away W 3-1 12/5/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 21:42 Home L 5-3 12/3/2023 Predators 0 0 0 20:24 Home L 2-1 12/2/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 19:46 Away L 6-2 11/30/2023 Blues 0 0 0 22:25 Away L 6-4 11/27/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 21:55 Away W 5-1 11/25/2023 Devils 0 0 0 6:27 Away L 7-2 11/24/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 20:47 Home W 3-2 11/22/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 19:51 Away L 4-3 OT

Sabres vs. Avalanche game info

Game Day: Wednesday, December 13, 2023

Wednesday, December 13, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: TNT, Max, and ALT

TNT, Max, and ALT Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

