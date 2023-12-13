Will Michael McLeod Score a Goal Against the Bruins on December 13?
When the New Jersey Devils square off against the Boston Bruins on Wednesday at 7:00 PM ET, will Michael McLeod find the back of the net? Below, we analyze the numbers and trends you need to know before making any player prop bets.
Will Michael McLeod score a goal against the Bruins?
Odds to score a goal this game: +750 (Bet $10 to win $75.00 if he scores a goal)
McLeod stats and insights
- In five of 26 games this season, McLeod has scored -- but just one goal each time.
- This is his first matchup of the season versus the Bruins.
- McLeod has zero points on the power play.
- He takes 1.7 shots per game, and converts 11.1% of them.
Bruins defensive stats
- The Bruins have conceded 65 goals in total (2.5 per game), the second-fewest allowed in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Bruins have two shutouts, and they average 18.1 hits and 16 blocked shots per game.
McLeod recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/10/2023
|Oilers
|0
|0
|0
|13:36
|Away
|L 4-1
|12/9/2023
|Flames
|0
|0
|0
|13:50
|Away
|W 4-2
|12/7/2023
|Kraken
|0
|0
|0
|12:34
|Away
|W 2-1
|12/5/2023
|Canucks
|1
|1
|0
|9:03
|Away
|W 6-5
|12/1/2023
|Sharks
|0
|0
|0
|10:09
|Home
|L 6-3
|11/30/2023
|Flyers
|1
|0
|1
|16:08
|Away
|W 4-3 OT
|11/28/2023
|Islanders
|2
|1
|1
|15:07
|Home
|W 5-4
|11/25/2023
|Sabres
|0
|0
|0
|14:06
|Home
|W 7-2
|11/24/2023
|Blue Jackets
|0
|0
|0
|13:33
|Home
|L 2-1
|11/22/2023
|Red Wings
|0
|0
|0
|16:00
|Away
|L 4-0
Devils vs. Bruins game info
- Game Day: Wednesday, December 13, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT, Max, and MSGSN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Max
