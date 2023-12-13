The New York Islanders' upcoming contest against the Anaheim Ducks is slated for Wednesday at 7:30 PM ET. Will Mike Reilly light the lamp in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, take a look at the stats and insights below.

Will Mike Reilly score a goal against the Ducks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +900 (Bet $10 to win $90.00 if he scores a goal)

Reilly stats and insights

Reilly has scored in one of nine games this season, and it was just a single goal.

In one game versus the Ducks this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has taken zero of them.

He has picked up one assist, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.

He takes 0.9 shots per game, and converts 4.0% of them.

Ducks defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Ducks are allowing 92 total goals (3.4 per game) which ranks 21st in the NHL.

So far this season, the Ducks have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 19 hits and 15.7 blocked shots per game.

Reilly recent games

Islanders vs. Ducks game info

Game Day: Wednesday, December 13, 2023

Wednesday, December 13, 2023 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: BSSC, BSSD, MSGSN2, and ESPN+

BSSC, BSSD, MSGSN2, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

