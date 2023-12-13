Will Mike Reilly Score a Goal Against the Ducks on December 13?
The New York Islanders' upcoming contest against the Anaheim Ducks is slated for Wednesday at 7:30 PM ET. Will Mike Reilly light the lamp in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, take a look at the stats and insights below.
Will Mike Reilly score a goal against the Ducks?
Odds to score a goal this game: +900 (Bet $10 to win $90.00 if he scores a goal)
Reilly stats and insights
- Reilly has scored in one of nine games this season, and it was just a single goal.
- In one game versus the Ducks this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has taken zero of them.
- He has picked up one assist, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.
- He takes 0.9 shots per game, and converts 4.0% of them.
Ducks defensive stats
- On the defensive side, the Ducks are allowing 92 total goals (3.4 per game) which ranks 21st in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Ducks have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 19 hits and 15.7 blocked shots per game.
Reilly recent games
Islanders vs. Ducks game info
- Game Day: Wednesday, December 13, 2023
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSSC, BSSD, MSGSN2, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
