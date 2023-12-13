Wednesday's game between the Longwood Lancers (10-1) and the Milwaukee Panthers (4-6) at UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena has a projected final score of 77-69 based on our computer prediction, with a favored Longwood squad securing the victory. Game time is at 8:00 PM ET on December 13.

Based on our computer prediction, Longwood projects to cover the 2.5-point spread in its matchup versus Milwaukee. The over/under is listed at 145.5, and the two teams are projected to exceed it.

Milwaukee vs. Longwood Game Info & Odds

Date: Wednesday, December 13, 2023

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena Line: Longwood -2.5

Longwood -2.5 Point Total: 145.5

145.5 Moneyline (To Win): Longwood -155, Milwaukee +125

Milwaukee vs. Longwood Score Prediction

Prediction: Longwood 77, Milwaukee 69

Spread & Total Prediction for Milwaukee vs. Longwood

Pick ATS: Longwood (-2.5)



Longwood (-2.5) Pick OU: Over (145.5)



Longwood has compiled a 5-3-0 record against the spread this season, while Milwaukee is 3-5-0. Both the Lancers and the Panthers are 5-3-0 in terms of hitting the over in their games this season. The two teams average 155.5 points per game, 10 more points than this matchup's total.

Milwaukee Performance Insights

The Panthers have been outscored by 2.6 points per game (posting 74.6 points per game, 185th in college basketball, while allowing 77.2 per outing, 308th in college basketball) and have a -26 scoring differential.

Milwaukee is 191st in the nation at 36.6 rebounds per game. That's similar to the 37.5 its opponents average.

Milwaukee connects on 8.4 three-pointers per game (102nd in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 8.7. It shoots 30.7% from deep, and its opponents shoot 38.5%.

Milwaukee has won the turnover battle by two per game, committing 10.7 (90th in college basketball) while forcing 12.7 (133rd in college basketball).

