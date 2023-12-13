The Longwood Lancers (10-1) will attempt to build on a 10-game winning streak when visiting the Milwaukee Panthers (4-6) on Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena. It airs at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Milwaukee vs. Longwood Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena in Milwaukee, Wisconsin

UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena in Milwaukee, Wisconsin TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Milwaukee Stats Insights

The Panthers have shot at a 41.8% clip from the field this season, 2.9 percentage points higher than the 38.9% shooting opponents of the Lancers have averaged.

Milwaukee is 3-3 when it shoots better than 38.9% from the field.

The Lancers are the rebounding team in the country, the Panthers rank 25th.

The Panthers average 14.0 more points per game (74.6) than the Lancers allow (60.6).

Milwaukee is 4-5 when it scores more than 60.6 points.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Milwaukee Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

In 2022-23, Milwaukee scored 15.5 more points per game at home (84.8) than on the road (69.3).

In 2022-23, the Panthers allowed 7.4 fewer points per game at home (70.1) than away (77.5).

At home, Milwaukee knocked down 8.7 3-pointers per game last season, 1.4 more than it averaged away (7.3). Milwaukee's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (38.4%) than away (32.1%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Milwaukee Upcoming Schedule