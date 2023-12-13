How to Watch Milwaukee vs. Longwood on TV or Live Stream - December 13
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 1:16 PM CST|Updated: 16 hours ago
The Longwood Lancers (10-1) will attempt to build on a 10-game winning streak when visiting the Milwaukee Panthers (4-6) on Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena. It airs at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
Milwaukee vs. Longwood Game Info
- When: Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena in Milwaukee, Wisconsin
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Milwaukee Stats Insights
- The Panthers have shot at a 41.8% clip from the field this season, 2.9 percentage points higher than the 38.9% shooting opponents of the Lancers have averaged.
- Milwaukee is 3-3 when it shoots better than 38.9% from the field.
- The Lancers are the rebounding team in the country, the Panthers rank 25th.
- The Panthers average 14.0 more points per game (74.6) than the Lancers allow (60.6).
- Milwaukee is 4-5 when it scores more than 60.6 points.
Milwaukee Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- In 2022-23, Milwaukee scored 15.5 more points per game at home (84.8) than on the road (69.3).
- In 2022-23, the Panthers allowed 7.4 fewer points per game at home (70.1) than away (77.5).
- At home, Milwaukee knocked down 8.7 3-pointers per game last season, 1.4 more than it averaged away (7.3). Milwaukee's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (38.4%) than away (32.1%).
Milwaukee Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/2/2023
|@ Green Bay
|L 70-58
|Resch Center
|12/6/2023
|@ St. Thomas
|L 75-71
|Schoenecker Arena
|12/9/2023
|@ UC Davis
|W 81-79
|University Credit Union Center
|12/13/2023
|Longwood
|-
|UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena
|12/22/2023
|Chattanooga
|-
|UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena
|12/29/2023
|Robert Morris
|-
|UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena
