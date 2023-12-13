The Longwood Lancers (10-1) will attempt to build on a 10-game winning streak when visiting the Milwaukee Panthers (4-6) on Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena. It airs at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Milwaukee vs. Longwood Game Info

  • When: Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
  • Where: UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena in Milwaukee, Wisconsin
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Milwaukee Stats Insights

  • The Panthers have shot at a 41.8% clip from the field this season, 2.9 percentage points higher than the 38.9% shooting opponents of the Lancers have averaged.
  • Milwaukee is 3-3 when it shoots better than 38.9% from the field.
  • The Lancers are the rebounding team in the country, the Panthers rank 25th.
  • The Panthers average 14.0 more points per game (74.6) than the Lancers allow (60.6).
  • Milwaukee is 4-5 when it scores more than 60.6 points.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Milwaukee Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • In 2022-23, Milwaukee scored 15.5 more points per game at home (84.8) than on the road (69.3).
  • In 2022-23, the Panthers allowed 7.4 fewer points per game at home (70.1) than away (77.5).
  • At home, Milwaukee knocked down 8.7 3-pointers per game last season, 1.4 more than it averaged away (7.3). Milwaukee's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (38.4%) than away (32.1%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Milwaukee Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/2/2023 @ Green Bay L 70-58 Resch Center
12/6/2023 @ St. Thomas L 75-71 Schoenecker Arena
12/9/2023 @ UC Davis W 81-79 University Credit Union Center
12/13/2023 Longwood - UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena
12/22/2023 Chattanooga - UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena
12/29/2023 Robert Morris - UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.