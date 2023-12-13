The Longwood Lancers (10-1) will try to extend a 10-game winning stretch when they visit the Milwaukee Panthers (4-6) at 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena. The game airs on ESPN+.

Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Longwood vs. Milwaukee matchup.

Milwaukee vs. Longwood Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena in Milwaukee, Wisconsin

UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena in Milwaukee, Wisconsin How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Milwaukee vs. Longwood Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at different sportsbooks.

Milwaukee vs. Longwood Betting Trends

Milwaukee has won three games against the spread this season, while failing to cover five times.

When playing as at least 2.5-point underdogs this year, the Panthers have an ATS record of 3-1.

Longwood has covered five times in eight games with a spread this season.

Lancers games have gone over the point total five out of eight times this season.

