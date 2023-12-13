Milwaukee vs. Longwood December 13 Tickets & Start Time
The Milwaukee Panthers (4-6) will face the Longwood Lancers (10-1) on Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena. The game is scheduled to start at 8:00 PM ET and air on ESPN+.
Milwaukee vs. Longwood Game Information
- Game Day: Wednesday, December 13
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Favorite: Longwood (-2.5)
- Total: 145.5
- TV: ESPN+
- TV: ESPN+
Milwaukee Players to Watch
- BJ Freeman: 19.5 PTS, 5.5 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Kentrell Pullian: 7.3 PTS, 4.9 REB, 2.7 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Markeith Browning II: 8.3 PTS, 3.4 REB, 2.7 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Faizon Fields: 6.4 PTS, 4.1 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.9 BLK
- Elijah Jamison: 8 PTS, 2.5 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK
Longwood Players to Watch
- Walyn Napper: 13.6 PTS, 3.8 REB, 4.4 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Johnathan Massie: 12.2 PTS, 5.7 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Michael Christmas: 11.5 PTS, 7.9 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Szymon Zapala: 9.3 PTS, 5.9 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Elijah Tucker: 7.4 PTS, 4.5 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.2 BLK
Milwaukee vs. Longwood Stat Comparison
|Longwood Rank
|Longwood AVG
|Milwaukee AVG
|Milwaukee Rank
|61st
|80.9
|Points Scored
|74.6
|185th
|8th
|60.6
|Points Allowed
|77.2
|308th
|20th
|43
|Rebounds
|36.6
|191st
|7th
|13.8
|Off. Rebounds
|12.1
|25th
|277th
|6.4
|3pt Made
|8.4
|102nd
|176th
|13.6
|Assists
|12.8
|233rd
|254th
|12.8
|Turnovers
|10.7
|90th
