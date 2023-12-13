The Longwood Lancers (10-1) are favored (-2.5) to extend a 10-game win streak when they visit the Milwaukee Panthers (4-6) at 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena. The matchup airs on ESPN+. The over/under is set at 145.5 in the matchup.

Milwaukee vs. Longwood Odds & Info

Date: Wednesday, December 13, 2023

Wednesday, December 13, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin Venue: UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena

Favorite Spread Over/Under Longwood -2.5 145.5

Panthers Betting Records & Stats

Milwaukee has combined with its opponent to score more than 145.5 points in six of eight games this season.

Milwaukee has a 151.8-point average over/under in its outings this season, 6.3 more points than this game's point total.

Milwaukee has a 3-5-0 record against the spread this year.

Milwaukee has been victorious in one of the four contests it has been chosen as an underdog in this season.

The Panthers have a record of 1-3 in games where bookmakers have them as underdogs of at least +125 on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Milwaukee has a 44.4% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Milwaukee vs. Longwood Over/Under Stats

Games Over 145.5 % of Games Over 145.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Longwood 2 25% 80.9 155.5 60.6 137.8 140.4 Milwaukee 6 75% 74.6 155.5 77.2 137.8 148.6

Additional Milwaukee Insights & Trends

The Panthers average 14.0 more points per game (74.6) than the Lancers give up to opponents (60.6).

Milwaukee is 3-4 against the spread and 4-5 overall when it scores more than 60.6 points.

Milwaukee vs. Longwood Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 2.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Longwood 5-3-0 4-3 5-3-0 Milwaukee 3-5-0 3-1 5-3-0

Milwaukee vs. Longwood Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Longwood Milwaukee 12-3 Home Record 15-3 8-8 Away Record 6-7 6-5-0 Home ATS Record 9-6-0 4-10-0 Away ATS Record 6-7-0 80.7 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 84.8 66.4 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 69.3 5-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 11-4-0 6-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 5-8-0

