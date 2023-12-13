In the upcoming game against the Boston Bruins, which begins at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, can we count on Nathan Bastian to find the back of the net for the New Jersey Devils? Let's dig into the most relevant numbers and trends to figure out which prop bets you should be strongly considering.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Nathan Bastian score a goal against the Bruins?

Odds to score a goal this game: +950 (Bet $10 to win $95.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Bastian stats and insights

Bastian has scored in one of 24 games this season, and it was just a single goal.

This is his first matchup of the season versus the Bruins.

Bastian has no points on the power play.

He has a 3.8% shooting percentage, attempting 1.0 shot per game.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Bruins defensive stats

The Bruins have conceded 65 goals in total (2.5 per game), which ranks second in the league for fewest goals allowed.

So far this season, the Bruins have two shutouts, and they average 18.1 hits and 16 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Bastian recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/10/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 10:31 Away L 4-1 12/9/2023 Flames 0 0 0 11:33 Away W 4-2 12/5/2023 Canucks 1 0 1 9:09 Away W 6-5 12/1/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 4:53 Home L 6-3 11/30/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 8:27 Away W 4-3 OT 11/28/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 7:48 Home W 5-4 11/25/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 11:35 Home W 7-2 11/24/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 9:38 Home L 2-1 11/22/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 12:36 Away L 4-0 11/18/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 10:07 Home L 5-3

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Devils vs. Bruins game info

Game Day: Wednesday, December 13, 2023

Wednesday, December 13, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: TNT, Max, and MSGSN

TNT, Max, and MSGSN Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.