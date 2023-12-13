Who's likely to score in the NHL on Tuesday? There are 10 games on the card, and a full list of anytime goal-scorer odds is available in this article.

Today's Top Anytime Goal Odds

Connor McDavid (Oilers) -125 to score

Oilers vs. Blackhawks

Game Time: 10:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 12

McDavid's stats: 10 goals in 23 games

Leon Draisaitl (Oilers) -115 to score

Oilers vs. Blackhawks

Game Time: 10:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 12

Draisaitl's stats: 11 goals in 25 games

Sidney Crosby (Penguins) +105 to score

Penguins vs. Coyotes

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 12

Crosby's stats: 15 goals in 26 games

Zach Hyman (Oilers) +115 to score

Oilers vs. Blackhawks

Game Time: 10:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 12

Hyman's stats: 15 goals in 24 games

Auston Matthews (Maple Leafs) +120 to score

Maple Leafs vs. Rangers

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 12

Matthews' stats: 19 goals in 25 games

Jake Guentzel (Penguins) +120 to score

Penguins vs. Coyotes

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 12

Guentzel's stats: 10 goals in 26 games

Mark Scheifele (Jets) +125 to score

Jets vs. Sharks

Game Time: 10:30 PM ET on Tuesday, December 12

Scheifele's stats: 9 goals in 26 games

Jack Eichel (Golden Knights) +130 to score

Golden Knights vs. Flames

Game Time: 10:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 12

Eichel's stats: 12 goals in 29 games

Nikita Kucherov (Lightning) +130 to score

Lightning vs. Canucks

Game Time: 10:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 12

Kucherov's stats: 19 goals in 28 games

Evander Kane (Oilers) +135 to score

Oilers vs. Blackhawks

Game Time: 10:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 12

Kane's stats: 12 goals in 25 games

