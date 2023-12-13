The New Jersey Devils, Nico Hischier included, will meet the Boston Bruins on Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET. If you'd like to wager on Hischier's prop bets, we've got lots of information to help you.

Nico Hischier vs. Bruins Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Watch this game on Max Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -143)

0.5 points (Over odds: -143) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +140)

Devils vs Bruins Game Info

Hischier Season Stats Insights

Hischier has averaged 12:45 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of +2).

Hischier has scored a goal in five of 15 games this year, netting multiple goals in one of them.

In nine of 15 games this season, Hischier has recorded a point, and three of those games included multiple points.

Hischier has posted an assist in a game five times this year in 15 games played, including multiple assists once.

Hischier's odds on his points prop carry an implied probability of 58.8% that he hits the over.

There is an implied probability of 41.7% of Hischier going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Hischier Stats vs. the Bruins

The Bruins have conceded 65 goals in total (2.5 per game), the second-fewest allowed in the NHL.

The team has the NHL's fourth-best goal differential at +21.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Boston 15 Games 3 12 Points 3 6 Goals 1 6 Assists 2

