Nico Hischier Game Preview: Devils vs. Bruins - December 13
The New Jersey Devils, Nico Hischier included, will meet the Boston Bruins on Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET. If you'd like to wager on Hischier's prop bets, we've got lots of information to help you.
Nico Hischier vs. Bruins Game Info & Odds
- When: Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT, Max, and MSGSN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Max
- Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -143)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +140)
Devils vs Bruins Game Info
Hischier Season Stats Insights
- Hischier has averaged 12:45 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of +2).
- Hischier has scored a goal in five of 15 games this year, netting multiple goals in one of them.
- In nine of 15 games this season, Hischier has recorded a point, and three of those games included multiple points.
- Hischier has posted an assist in a game five times this year in 15 games played, including multiple assists once.
- Hischier's odds on his points prop carry an implied probability of 58.8% that he hits the over.
- There is an implied probability of 41.7% of Hischier going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.
Hischier Stats vs. the Bruins
- The Bruins have conceded 65 goals in total (2.5 per game), the second-fewest allowed in the NHL.
- The team has the NHL's fourth-best goal differential at +21.
|2023-2024 Season
|Stat
|vs. Boston
|15
|Games
|3
|12
|Points
|3
|6
|Goals
|1
|6
|Assists
|2
