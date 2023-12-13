For people wanting to wager on the upcoming game between the New York Islanders and the Anaheim Ducks on Wednesday at 7:30 PM ET, is Noah Dobson a player who is a good bet to find the back of the net? We dissect all the stats in the piece below.

Will Noah Dobson score a goal against the Ducks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +490 (Bet $10 to win $49.00 if he scores a goal)

Dobson stats and insights

Dobson has scored in six of 27 games this season, but only one goal each time.

He has not played against the Ducks yet this season.

On the power play he has one goal, plus 10 assists.

Dobson's shooting percentage is 8.7%, and he averages 2.6 shots per game.

Ducks defensive stats

The Ducks are 21st in goals allowed, conceding 92 total goals (3.4 per game) in the NHL.

So far this season, the Ducks have not secured a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 19 hits and 15.7 blocked shots per game.

Dobson recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/11/2023 Maple Leafs 3 0 3 26:03 Home W 4-3 OT 12/9/2023 Kings 1 0 1 25:59 Home W 3-2 OT 12/7/2023 Blue Jackets 1 0 1 25:29 Home W 7-3 12/5/2023 Sharks 1 0 1 25:30 Home L 5-4 OT 12/2/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 25:21 Away W 4-3 11/30/2023 Hurricanes 3 0 3 27:06 Away W 5-4 OT 11/28/2023 Devils 2 0 2 25:38 Away L 5-4 11/25/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 28:41 Home L 1-0 SO 11/24/2023 Senators 1 0 1 31:05 Away W 5-3 11/22/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 22:14 Home W 3-2

Islanders vs. Ducks game info

Game Day: Wednesday, December 13, 2023

Wednesday, December 13, 2023 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: BSSC, BSSD, MSGSN2, and ESPN+

BSSC, BSSD, MSGSN2, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

