Noah Dobson and the New York Islanders will play on Wednesday at 7:30 PM ET, and they'll be up against the Anaheim Ducks. Prop bets for Dobson are available, and we have information to help you make good calls.

Noah Dobson vs. Ducks Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET TV Channel: BSSC, BSSD, MSGSN2, and ESPN+

BSSC, BSSD, MSGSN2, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -175)

0.5 points (Over odds: -175) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -125)

Dobson Season Stats Insights

Dobson's plus-minus rating this season, in 25:14 per game on the ice, is +12.

In six of 27 games this year, Dobson has scored a goal, but there are no multi-goal efforts on his ledger.

Dobson has a point in 19 games this season (out of 27), including multiple points six times.

Dobson has an assist in 15 of 27 games played this season, including multiple assists four times.

Dobson's implied probability to go over his point total is 63.6% based on the odds.

The implied probability of Dobson going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 55.6%.

Dobson Stats vs. the Ducks

The Ducks have conceded 92 goals in total (3.4 per game), which ranks 21st in the league in goals allowed.

The team's goal differential (-22) ranks 29th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Anaheim 27 Games 2 27 Points 2 6 Goals 1 21 Assists 1

