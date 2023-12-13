Ondrej Palat will be in action when the New Jersey Devils and Boston Bruins play on Wednesday at Prudential Center, beginning at 7:00 PM ET. Does a wager on Palat intrigue you? Our stats and information can help.

Ondrej Palat vs. Bruins Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: TNT, Max, and MSGSN

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +110)

0.5 points (Over odds: +110) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +185)

Devils vs Bruins Game Info

Palat Season Stats Insights

In 26 games this season, Palat has averaged 15:43 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of -2.

Palat has a goal in four of 26 contests this season, but no multi-goal games so far.

Palat has recorded a point in a game 12 times this season out of 26 games played, including multiple points on one occasion.

Palat has an assist in nine of 26 games this season, but has not recorded two or more in a game so far.

Palat has an implied probability of 47.6% to eclipse his point total based on the odds.

Palat has an implied probability of 35.1% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Palat Stats vs. the Bruins

On defense, the Bruins are one of the stingiest units in the NHL, allowing 65 goals in total (2.5 per game) which ranks second.

The team has the NHL's fourth-best goal differential at +21.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Boston 26 Games 1 13 Points 1 4 Goals 0 9 Assists 1

