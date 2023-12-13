Ondrej Palat Game Preview: Devils vs. Bruins - December 13
Ondrej Palat will be in action when the New Jersey Devils and Boston Bruins play on Wednesday at Prudential Center, beginning at 7:00 PM ET. Does a wager on Palat intrigue you? Our stats and information can help.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Ondrej Palat vs. Bruins Game Info & Odds
- When: Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT, Max, and MSGSN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +110)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +185)
Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM
Devils vs Bruins Game Info
|Devils vs Bruins Odds/Over/Under
|Devils vs Bruins Prediction
|Devils vs Bruins Betting Trends & Stats
|Devils vs Bruins Player Props
|How to Watch Devils vs Bruins
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Palat Season Stats Insights
- In 26 games this season, Palat has averaged 15:43 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of -2.
- Palat has a goal in four of 26 contests this season, but no multi-goal games so far.
- Palat has recorded a point in a game 12 times this season out of 26 games played, including multiple points on one occasion.
- Palat has an assist in nine of 26 games this season, but has not recorded two or more in a game so far.
- Palat has an implied probability of 47.6% to eclipse his point total based on the odds.
- Palat has an implied probability of 35.1% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.
Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.
Palat Stats vs. the Bruins
- On defense, the Bruins are one of the stingiest units in the NHL, allowing 65 goals in total (2.5 per game) which ranks second.
- The team has the NHL's fourth-best goal differential at +21.
|2023-2024 Season
|Stat
|vs. Boston
|26
|Games
|1
|13
|Points
|1
|4
|Goals
|0
|9
|Assists
|1
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.