Pierre Engvall will be on the ice when the New York Islanders and Anaheim Ducks meet at 7:30 PM ET on Wednesday, December 13, 2023. If you'd like to wager on Engvall's prop bets, we've got plenty of information to help you.

Pierre Engvall vs. Ducks Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET TV Channel: BSSC, BSSD, MSGSN2, and ESPN+

BSSC, BSSD, MSGSN2, and ESPN+

0.5 points (Over odds: +110)

0.5 points (Over odds: +110) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +210)

Engvall Season Stats Insights

Engvall's plus-minus this season, in 14:22 per game on the ice, is +2.

In four of 26 games this season, Engvall has scored a goal, but there are no multi-goal efforts on his ledger.

In 12 of 26 games this year, Engvall has registered a point, and in one of those games he came away with multiple points.

Engvall has posted an assist in a game eight times this year in 26 games played, including multiple assists once.

Engvall has an implied probability of 47.6% to exceed his point total based on the odds.

The implied probability of Engvall going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 32.3%.

Engvall Stats vs. the Ducks

The Ducks have given up 92 goals in total (3.4 per game), which ranks 21st in the league in goals allowed.

The team has the league's 29th-ranked goal differential (-22).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Anaheim 26 Games 3 13 Points 4 4 Goals 2 9 Assists 2

