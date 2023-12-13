Should you bet on Rasmus Dahlin to light the lamp when the Buffalo Sabres and the Colorado Avalanche meet up on Wednesday at 10:00 PM ET? In the piece below, we analyze all the numbers you need to know before putting any money down.

Will Rasmus Dahlin score a goal against the Avalanche?

Odds to score a goal this game: +500 (Bet $10 to win $50.00 if he scores a goal)

Dahlin stats and insights

  • In seven of 28 games this season, Dahlin has scored -- but just one goal each time.
  • He has scored one goal versus the Avalanche this season in one game (three shots).
  • On the power play he has two goals, plus five assists.
  • He has a 9.3% shooting percentage, attempting 2.6 shots per game.

Avalanche defensive stats

  • The Avalanche are 16th in goals allowed, conceding 86 total goals (3.1 per game) in the league.
  • So far this season, the Avalanche have one shutout, and they average 15.1 hits and 14.1 blocked shots per game.

Dahlin recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/11/2023 Coyotes 2 1 1 23:10 Home W 5-2
12/9/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 29:28 Home L 3-2 SO
12/5/2023 Red Wings 1 1 0 25:22 Home L 5-3
12/3/2023 Predators 0 0 0 27:44 Home L 2-1
12/2/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 23:55 Away L 6-2
11/30/2023 Blues 2 1 1 28:48 Away L 6-4
11/27/2023 Rangers 1 0 1 19:59 Away W 5-1
11/25/2023 Devils 0 0 0 26:08 Away L 7-2
11/24/2023 Penguins 1 0 1 26:07 Home W 3-2
11/22/2023 Capitals 1 0 1 27:21 Away L 4-3 OT

Sabres vs. Avalanche game info

  • Game Day: Wednesday, December 13, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: TNT, Max, and ALT
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

