Rasmus Dahlin will be on the ice when the Buffalo Sabres and Colorado Avalanche face off at 9:30 PM ET on Wednesday, December 13, 2023. Prop bets for Dahlin are available, and we have information to help you make good calls.

Rasmus Dahlin vs. Avalanche Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET

When: Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET
TV Channel: TNT, Max, and ALT

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -133)

0.5 points (Over odds: -133) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +110)

Sabres vs Avalanche Game Info

Dahlin Season Stats Insights

In 28 games this season, Dahlin has a plus-minus rating of -8, while averaging 24:17 on the ice per game.

Dahlin has a goal in seven games this season through 28 games played, but has not had multiple goals in any of those games.

In 18 of 28 games this season, Dahlin has recorded a point, and four of those games included multiple points.

In 14 of 28 games this year, Dahlin has had an assist, including two games with multiple assists.

Dahlin's odds on his points over/under carry an implied probability of 57.1% that he goes over.

There is an implied probability of 47.6% of Dahlin going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Dahlin Stats vs. the Avalanche

The Avalanche are 16th in goals allowed, conceding 86 total goals (3.1 per game) in the NHL.

The team's +13 goal differential ranks seventh-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Colorado 28 Games 3 23 Points 4 7 Goals 2 16 Assists 2

