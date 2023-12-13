Should you wager on Samuel Bolduc to find the back of the net when the New York Islanders and the Anaheim Ducks go head to head on Wednesday at 7:30 PM ET? In the piece below, we analyze all the numbers you need to know before putting any money down.

Will Samuel Bolduc score a goal against the Ducks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1200 (Bet $10 to win $120.00 if he scores a goal)

Bolduc stats and insights

  • Bolduc is yet to score through 17 games this season.
  • This is his first matchup of the season against the Ducks.
  • Bolduc has no points on the power play.

Ducks defensive stats

  • The Ducks have conceded 92 goals in total (3.4 per game), which ranks 21st in the league in goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Ducks have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 19.0 hits and 15.7 blocked shots per game.

Bolduc recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/11/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 14:25 Home W 4-3 OT
12/9/2023 Kings 0 0 0 18:03 Home W 3-2 OT
12/7/2023 Blue Jackets 1 0 1 16:49 Home W 7-3
12/5/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 17:56 Home L 5-4 OT
12/2/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 16:15 Away W 4-3
11/30/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 12:19 Away W 5-4 OT
11/25/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 12:44 Home L 1-0 SO
11/11/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 13:37 Home L 4-1
11/9/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 14:25 Away L 5-2
11/4/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 9:25 Home L 4-3 OT

Islanders vs. Ducks game info

  • Game Day: Wednesday, December 13, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: BSSC, BSSD, MSGSN2, and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

