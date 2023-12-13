Wednesday's contest at War Memorial Gymnasium has the San Francisco Dons (7-3) going head to head against the Seattle U Redhawks (6-3) at 10:00 PM ET on December 13. Our computer prediction projects a 72-64 victory for San Francisco, who are favored by our model.

Based on our computer prediction, Seattle U projects to cover the 9.5-point spread in its matchup versus San Francisco. The over/under is listed at 135.5, and the two sides are projected to hit the over.

San Francisco vs. Seattle U Game Info & Odds

Date: Wednesday, December 13, 2023

Wednesday, December 13, 2023 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

San Francisco vs. Seattle U Score Prediction

Prediction: San Francisco 72, Seattle U 64

Spread & Total Prediction for San Francisco vs. Seattle U

Pick ATS: Seattle U (+9.5)



Seattle U (+9.5) Pick OU: Over (135.5)



San Francisco has a 6-2-0 record against the spread so far this season compared to Seattle U, who is 3-5-0 ATS. In terms of going over the point total, games involving the Dons are 1-7-0 and the Redhawks are 3-5-0. The two teams average 153.3 points per game, 17.8 more points than this matchup's total.

San Francisco Performance Insights

The Dons average 78.3 points per game (116th in college basketball) while allowing 62.6 per contest (23rd in college basketball). They have a +157 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 15.7 points per game.

San Francisco averages 36.1 rebounds per game (213th in college basketball) while allowing 28.4 per outing to its opponents. It outrebounds opponents by 7.7 boards per game.

San Francisco connects on 8.0 three-pointers per game (140th in college basketball), 2.1 more than its opponents (5.9).

The Dons score 101.9 points per 100 possessions (55th in college basketball), while giving up 81.4 points per 100 possessions (29th in college basketball).

San Francisco has committed 12.3 turnovers per game (222nd in college basketball play), 2.2 fewer than the 14.5 it forces on average (58th in college basketball).

Seattle U Performance Insights

The Redhawks put up 75.0 points per game (177th in college basketball) while giving up 62.1 per contest (20th in college basketball). They have a +116 scoring differential and outscore opponents by 12.9 points per game.

Seattle U prevails in the rebound battle by an average of 6.8 boards. It pulls down 36.2 rebounds per game (208th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 29.4.

Seattle U makes 6.7 three-pointers per game (251st in college basketball) at a 31.9% rate (246th in college basketball), compared to the 6.0 its opponents make, shooting 28.0% from deep.

Seattle U forces 13.2 turnovers per game (99th in college basketball) while committing 12.9 (261st in college basketball).

