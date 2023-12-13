The San Francisco Dons (7-3) hope to continue a six-game home winning streak when hosting the Seattle U Redhawks (6-3) on Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET.

San Francisco vs. Seattle U Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Where: War Memorial Gymnasium in San Francisco, California

TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

San Francisco Stats Insights

This season, the Dons have a 49.0% shooting percentage from the field, which is 9.4% higher than the 39.6% of shots the Redhawks' opponents have knocked down.

San Francisco is 7-2 when it shoots higher than 39.6% from the field.

The Redhawks are the 206th-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Dons sit at 211th.

The Dons put up 16.2 more points per game (78.3) than the Redhawks allow (62.1).

San Francisco is 7-1 when scoring more than 62.1 points.

Seattle U Stats Insights

The Redhawks are shooting 46.9% from the field, 5.7% higher than the 41.2% the Dons' opponents have shot this season.

Seattle U has put together a 6-1 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 41.2% from the field.

The Dons are the rebounding team in the nation, the Redhawks rank 212th.

The Redhawks score 12.4 more points per game (75.0) than the Dons give up (62.6).

When Seattle U gives up fewer than 78.3 points, it is 6-3.

San Francisco Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

In home games last year, San Francisco scored 4.0 more points per game (78.5) than it did on the road (74.5).

The Dons allowed 69.6 points per game last year in home games, which was 9.1 fewer points than they allowed away from home (78.7).

In terms of three-pointers, San Francisco fared better in home games last year, draining 10.4 threes per game with a 37.9% three-point percentage, compared to 9.0 threes per game and a 32.0% three-point percentage away from home.

Seattle U Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Seattle U scored more points at home (75.1 per game) than on the road (68.6) last season.

The Redhawks conceded fewer points at home (62.3 per game) than away (72.8) last season.

At home, Seattle U drained 9.4 3-pointers per game last season, 1.1 more than it averaged on the road (8.3). Seattle U's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (36.5%) than away (29.3%).

San Francisco Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 12/3/2023 @ Arizona State L 72-61 Desert Financial Arena 12/6/2023 @ Vanderbilt W 73-60 Memorial Gymnasium 12/11/2023 New Orleans W 85-72 War Memorial Gymnasium 12/13/2023 Seattle U - War Memorial Gymnasium 12/16/2023 @ Utah State - Dee Glen Smith Spectrum 12/20/2023 Northern Arizona - War Memorial Gymnasium

