How to Watch San Francisco vs. Seattle U on TV or Live Stream - December 13
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 3:17 PM CST|Updated: 14 hours ago
The San Francisco Dons (7-3) hope to continue a six-game home winning streak when hosting the Seattle U Redhawks (6-3) on Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET.
San Francisco vs. Seattle U Game Info
- When: Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- Where: War Memorial Gymnasium in San Francisco, California
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
San Francisco Stats Insights
- This season, the Dons have a 49.0% shooting percentage from the field, which is 9.4% higher than the 39.6% of shots the Redhawks' opponents have knocked down.
- San Francisco is 7-2 when it shoots higher than 39.6% from the field.
- The Redhawks are the 206th-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Dons sit at 211th.
- The Dons put up 16.2 more points per game (78.3) than the Redhawks allow (62.1).
- San Francisco is 7-1 when scoring more than 62.1 points.
Seattle U Stats Insights
- The Redhawks are shooting 46.9% from the field, 5.7% higher than the 41.2% the Dons' opponents have shot this season.
- Seattle U has put together a 6-1 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 41.2% from the field.
- The Dons are the rebounding team in the nation, the Redhawks rank 212th.
- The Redhawks score 12.4 more points per game (75.0) than the Dons give up (62.6).
- When Seattle U gives up fewer than 78.3 points, it is 6-3.
San Francisco Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- In home games last year, San Francisco scored 4.0 more points per game (78.5) than it did on the road (74.5).
- The Dons allowed 69.6 points per game last year in home games, which was 9.1 fewer points than they allowed away from home (78.7).
- In terms of three-pointers, San Francisco fared better in home games last year, draining 10.4 threes per game with a 37.9% three-point percentage, compared to 9.0 threes per game and a 32.0% three-point percentage away from home.
Seattle U Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Seattle U scored more points at home (75.1 per game) than on the road (68.6) last season.
- The Redhawks conceded fewer points at home (62.3 per game) than away (72.8) last season.
- At home, Seattle U drained 9.4 3-pointers per game last season, 1.1 more than it averaged on the road (8.3). Seattle U's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (36.5%) than away (29.3%).
San Francisco Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/3/2023
|@ Arizona State
|L 72-61
|Desert Financial Arena
|12/6/2023
|@ Vanderbilt
|W 73-60
|Memorial Gymnasium
|12/11/2023
|New Orleans
|W 85-72
|War Memorial Gymnasium
|12/13/2023
|Seattle U
|-
|War Memorial Gymnasium
|12/16/2023
|@ Utah State
|-
|Dee Glen Smith Spectrum
|12/20/2023
|Northern Arizona
|-
|War Memorial Gymnasium
Seattle U Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/29/2023
|@ Utah Valley
|L 78-72
|UCCU Center
|12/2/2023
|Southern Utah
|W 73-63
|Redhawk Center
|12/9/2023
|Northwest (WA)
|W 101-46
|Redhawk Center
|12/13/2023
|@ San Francisco
|-
|War Memorial Gymnasium
|12/17/2023
|Washington
|-
|Climate Pledge Arena
|12/20/2023
|Louisiana Tech
|-
|Redhawk Center
