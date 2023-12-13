The San Francisco Dons (7-3) hope to continue a six-game home winning streak when hosting the Seattle U Redhawks (6-3) on Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET.

San Francisco vs. Seattle U Game Info

  • When: Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
  • Where: War Memorial Gymnasium in San Francisco, California
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

San Francisco Stats Insights

  • This season, the Dons have a 49.0% shooting percentage from the field, which is 9.4% higher than the 39.6% of shots the Redhawks' opponents have knocked down.
  • San Francisco is 7-2 when it shoots higher than 39.6% from the field.
  • The Redhawks are the 206th-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Dons sit at 211th.
  • The Dons put up 16.2 more points per game (78.3) than the Redhawks allow (62.1).
  • San Francisco is 7-1 when scoring more than 62.1 points.

Seattle U Stats Insights

  • The Redhawks are shooting 46.9% from the field, 5.7% higher than the 41.2% the Dons' opponents have shot this season.
  • Seattle U has put together a 6-1 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 41.2% from the field.
  • The Dons are the rebounding team in the nation, the Redhawks rank 212th.
  • The Redhawks score 12.4 more points per game (75.0) than the Dons give up (62.6).
  • When Seattle U gives up fewer than 78.3 points, it is 6-3.

San Francisco Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • In home games last year, San Francisco scored 4.0 more points per game (78.5) than it did on the road (74.5).
  • The Dons allowed 69.6 points per game last year in home games, which was 9.1 fewer points than they allowed away from home (78.7).
  • In terms of three-pointers, San Francisco fared better in home games last year, draining 10.4 threes per game with a 37.9% three-point percentage, compared to 9.0 threes per game and a 32.0% three-point percentage away from home.

Seattle U Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Seattle U scored more points at home (75.1 per game) than on the road (68.6) last season.
  • The Redhawks conceded fewer points at home (62.3 per game) than away (72.8) last season.
  • At home, Seattle U drained 9.4 3-pointers per game last season, 1.1 more than it averaged on the road (8.3). Seattle U's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (36.5%) than away (29.3%).

San Francisco Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/3/2023 @ Arizona State L 72-61 Desert Financial Arena
12/6/2023 @ Vanderbilt W 73-60 Memorial Gymnasium
12/11/2023 New Orleans W 85-72 War Memorial Gymnasium
12/13/2023 Seattle U - War Memorial Gymnasium
12/16/2023 @ Utah State - Dee Glen Smith Spectrum
12/20/2023 Northern Arizona - War Memorial Gymnasium

Seattle U Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/29/2023 @ Utah Valley L 78-72 UCCU Center
12/2/2023 Southern Utah W 73-63 Redhawk Center
12/9/2023 Northwest (WA) W 101-46 Redhawk Center
12/13/2023 @ San Francisco - War Memorial Gymnasium
12/17/2023 Washington - Climate Pledge Arena
12/20/2023 Louisiana Tech - Redhawk Center

