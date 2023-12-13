San Francisco vs. Seattle U: Sportsbook promo codes, odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - December 13
The San Francisco Dons (7-3) will be looking to continue a six-game home winning run when taking on the Seattle U Redhawks (6-3) on Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at War Memorial Gymnasium. It airs at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
You can check out odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the San Francisco vs. Seattle U matchup in this article.
San Francisco vs. Seattle U Game Info
- When: Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- Where: War Memorial Gymnasium in San Francisco, California
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!
Sportsbook Promo Codes
San Francisco vs. Seattle U Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|San Francisco Moneyline
|Seattle U Moneyline
|BetMGM
|San Francisco (-9.5)
|135.5
|-
|-
|Bet on this game at BetMGM
|FanDuel
|San Francisco (-9.5)
|135.5
|-480
|+360
|Bet on this game at FanDuel
San Francisco vs. Seattle U Betting Trends
- San Francisco has compiled a 6-2-0 record against the spread this season.
- Games featuring the Dons have hit the over just once this season.
- Seattle U has compiled a 3-5-0 record against the spread this year.
- A total of three Redhawks games this year have gone over the point total.
Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.