The San Francisco Dons (7-3) will be looking to continue a six-game home winning run when taking on the Seattle U Redhawks (6-3) on Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at War Memorial Gymnasium. It airs at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

You can check out odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the San Francisco vs. Seattle U matchup in this article.

San Francisco vs. Seattle U Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

War Memorial Gymnasium in San Francisco, California

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

San Francisco vs. Seattle U Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total San Francisco Moneyline Seattle U Moneyline BetMGM San Francisco (-9.5) 135.5 - - Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel San Francisco (-9.5) 135.5 -480 +360 Bet on this game at FanDuel

San Francisco vs. Seattle U Betting Trends

San Francisco has compiled a 6-2-0 record against the spread this season.

Games featuring the Dons have hit the over just once this season.

Seattle U has compiled a 3-5-0 record against the spread this year.

A total of three Redhawks games this year have gone over the point total.

