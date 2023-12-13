San Francisco vs. Seattle U December 13 Tickets & Start Time
The Seattle U Redhawks (6-3) play the San Francisco Dons (7-3) on Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at War Memorial Gymnasium. The game will begin at 10:00 PM ET and be available via ESPN+.
San Francisco vs. Seattle U Game Information
- Game Day: Wednesday, December 13
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- Favorite: San Francisco (-9.5)
- Total: 135.5
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
San Francisco Players to Watch
- Jonathan Mogbo: 14.7 PTS, 10.5 REB, 3.5 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.9 BLK
- Marcus Williams: 16.5 PTS, 3.4 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Mike Sharavjamts: 9.6 PTS, 3.2 REB, 3.7 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Ndewedo Newbury: 7.4 PTS, 3.9 REB, 1 AST, 0.9 STL, 1 BLK
- Ryan Beasley: 8 PTS, 2.1 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK
Seattle U Players to Watch
- Alex Schumacher: 13 PTS, 3.7 REB, 5.2 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Kobe Williamson: 11.2 PTS, 5.8 REB, 0.9 AST, 1.4 STL, 1.8 BLK
- Cameron Tyson: 17.4 PTS, 4.6 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.5 STL, 0 BLK
- Brandton Chatfield: 11.3 PTS, 5.8 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.4 STL, 1.2 BLK
- Paris Dawson: 5.3 PTS, 3.6 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0 BLK
San Francisco vs. Seattle U Stat Comparison
|San Francisco Rank
|San Francisco AVG
|Seattle U AVG
|Seattle U Rank
|116th
|78.3
|Points Scored
|75
|177th
|23rd
|62.6
|Points Allowed
|62.1
|20th
|213th
|36.1
|Rebounds
|36.2
|208th
|87th
|10.4
|Off. Rebounds
|8.8
|212th
|140th
|8
|3pt Made
|6.7
|251st
|38th
|16.7
|Assists
|14.6
|113th
|222nd
|12.3
|Turnovers
|12.9
|261st
