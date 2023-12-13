The Seattle U Redhawks (6-3) play the San Francisco Dons (7-3) on Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at War Memorial Gymnasium. The game will begin at 10:00 PM ET and be available via ESPN+.

San Francisco vs. Seattle U Game Information

San Francisco Players to Watch

Jonathan Mogbo: 14.7 PTS, 10.5 REB, 3.5 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.9 BLK

14.7 PTS, 10.5 REB, 3.5 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.9 BLK Marcus Williams: 16.5 PTS, 3.4 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.3 BLK

16.5 PTS, 3.4 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.3 BLK Mike Sharavjamts: 9.6 PTS, 3.2 REB, 3.7 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.7 BLK

9.6 PTS, 3.2 REB, 3.7 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.7 BLK Ndewedo Newbury: 7.4 PTS, 3.9 REB, 1 AST, 0.9 STL, 1 BLK

7.4 PTS, 3.9 REB, 1 AST, 0.9 STL, 1 BLK Ryan Beasley: 8 PTS, 2.1 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK

Seattle U Players to Watch

Alex Schumacher: 13 PTS, 3.7 REB, 5.2 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK

13 PTS, 3.7 REB, 5.2 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK Kobe Williamson: 11.2 PTS, 5.8 REB, 0.9 AST, 1.4 STL, 1.8 BLK

11.2 PTS, 5.8 REB, 0.9 AST, 1.4 STL, 1.8 BLK Cameron Tyson: 17.4 PTS, 4.6 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.5 STL, 0 BLK

17.4 PTS, 4.6 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.5 STL, 0 BLK Brandton Chatfield: 11.3 PTS, 5.8 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.4 STL, 1.2 BLK

11.3 PTS, 5.8 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.4 STL, 1.2 BLK Paris Dawson: 5.3 PTS, 3.6 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0 BLK

San Francisco vs. Seattle U Stat Comparison

San Francisco Rank San Francisco AVG Seattle U AVG Seattle U Rank 116th 78.3 Points Scored 75 177th 23rd 62.6 Points Allowed 62.1 20th 213th 36.1 Rebounds 36.2 208th 87th 10.4 Off. Rebounds 8.8 212th 140th 8 3pt Made 6.7 251st 38th 16.7 Assists 14.6 113th 222nd 12.3 Turnovers 12.9 261st

