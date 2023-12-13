The San Francisco Dons (7-3) are favored (by 9.5 points) to extend a six-game home win streak when they host the Seattle U Redhawks (6-3) on Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET. The over/under is set at 135.5 for the matchup.

San Francisco vs. Seattle U Odds & Info

Date: Wednesday, December 13, 2023

Wednesday, December 13, 2023 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: San Francisco, California

San Francisco, California Venue: War Memorial Gymnasium

Favorite Spread Over/Under San Francisco -9.5 135.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

San Francisco vs Seattle U Betting Records & Stats

The Dons' ATS record is 6-2-0 this season.

Seattle U's ATS record is 3-5-0 this year.

San Francisco's .750 ATS win percentage (6-2-0 ATS Record) is higher than Seattle U's .375 mark (3-5-0 ATS Record) in 2023-24.

San Francisco vs. Seattle U Over/Under Stats

Games Over 135.5 % of Games Over 135.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total San Francisco 3 37.5% 78.3 153.3 62.6 124.7 142.5 Seattle U 5 62.5% 75.0 153.3 62.1 124.7 141

Additional San Francisco vs Seattle U Insights & Trends

The 78.3 points per game the Dons record are 16.2 more points than the Redhawks give up (62.1).

San Francisco is 5-1 against the spread and 7-1 overall when scoring more than 62.1 points.

The Redhawks' 75.0 points per game are 12.4 more points than the 62.6 the Dons give up.

Seattle U has put together a 2-4 ATS record and a 6-1 overall record in games it scores more than 62.6 points.

San Francisco vs. Seattle U Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 9.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) San Francisco 6-2-0 2-1 1-7-0 Seattle U 3-5-0 0-0 3-5-0

San Francisco vs. Seattle U Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

San Francisco Seattle U 11-5 Home Record 12-2 5-6 Away Record 7-7 4-8-0 Home ATS Record 6-5-0 5-5-0 Away ATS Record 5-8-0 78.5 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 75.1 74.5 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 68.6 7-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 2-9-0 4-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 9-4-0

