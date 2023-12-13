The Santa Clara Broncos (7-3) will play the Utah State Aggies (9-1) at 10:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 13, 2023. This contest is available on ESPN+.

Santa Clara vs. Utah State Game Information

Santa Clara Players to Watch

Adama Bal: 14.6 PTS, 4 REB, 3.1 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.3 BLK

14.6 PTS, 4 REB, 3.1 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.3 BLK Carlos Marshall Jr.: 13.9 PTS, 6.2 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.8 STL, 0 BLK

13.9 PTS, 6.2 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.8 STL, 0 BLK Christoph Tilly: 9.1 PTS, 4.3 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.7 BLK

9.1 PTS, 4.3 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.7 BLK Johnny O'Neil: 7.7 PTS, 4.6 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.8 BLK

7.7 PTS, 4.6 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.8 BLK Francisco Caffaro: 5.6 PTS, 5.5 REB, 2.4 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.4 BLK

Utah State Players to Watch

Great Osobor: 19.5 PTS, 9.1 REB, 2.7 AST, 0.9 STL, 2 BLK

19.5 PTS, 9.1 REB, 2.7 AST, 0.9 STL, 2 BLK Darius Brown II: 9.4 PTS, 3.3 REB, 8 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.4 BLK

9.4 PTS, 3.3 REB, 8 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.4 BLK Mason Falslev: 12.8 PTS, 4.6 REB, 3.4 AST, 2 STL, 0.3 BLK

12.8 PTS, 4.6 REB, 3.4 AST, 2 STL, 0.3 BLK Ian Martinez: 10.2 PTS, 2.8 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.9 BLK

10.2 PTS, 2.8 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.9 BLK Josh Uduje: 9.6 PTS, 2.6 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK

Santa Clara vs. Utah State Stat Comparison

Santa Clara Rank Santa Clara AVG Utah State AVG Utah State Rank 98th 78.9 Points Scored 83.9 33rd 214th 72.1 Points Allowed 65.4 57th 51st 40.3 Rebounds 38.4 101st 25th 12.1 Off. Rebounds 9.2 181st 96th 8.5 3pt Made 6.1 291st 57th 16 Assists 19.3 8th 299th 13.5 Turnovers 11.6 154th

