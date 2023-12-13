The Santa Clara Broncos (7-3) will play the Utah State Aggies (9-1) at 10:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 13, 2023. This contest is available on ESPN+.

Santa Clara vs. Utah State Game Information

Santa Clara Players to Watch

  • Adama Bal: 14.6 PTS, 4 REB, 3.1 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Carlos Marshall Jr.: 13.9 PTS, 6.2 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.8 STL, 0 BLK
  • Christoph Tilly: 9.1 PTS, 4.3 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.7 BLK
  • Johnny O'Neil: 7.7 PTS, 4.6 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.8 BLK
  • Francisco Caffaro: 5.6 PTS, 5.5 REB, 2.4 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.4 BLK

Utah State Players to Watch

  • Great Osobor: 19.5 PTS, 9.1 REB, 2.7 AST, 0.9 STL, 2 BLK
  • Darius Brown II: 9.4 PTS, 3.3 REB, 8 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Mason Falslev: 12.8 PTS, 4.6 REB, 3.4 AST, 2 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Ian Martinez: 10.2 PTS, 2.8 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.9 BLK
  • Josh Uduje: 9.6 PTS, 2.6 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK

Santa Clara vs. Utah State Stat Comparison

Santa Clara Rank Santa Clara AVG Utah State AVG Utah State Rank
98th 78.9 Points Scored 83.9 33rd
214th 72.1 Points Allowed 65.4 57th
51st 40.3 Rebounds 38.4 101st
25th 12.1 Off. Rebounds 9.2 181st
96th 8.5 3pt Made 6.1 291st
57th 16 Assists 19.3 8th
299th 13.5 Turnovers 11.6 154th

