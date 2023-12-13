Santa Clara vs. Utah State December 13 Tickets & Start Time
The Santa Clara Broncos (7-3) will play the Utah State Aggies (9-1) at 10:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 13, 2023. This contest is available on ESPN+.
Santa Clara vs. Utah State Game Information
- Game Day: Wednesday, December 13
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: ESPN+
Santa Clara Players to Watch
- Adama Bal: 14.6 PTS, 4 REB, 3.1 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Carlos Marshall Jr.: 13.9 PTS, 6.2 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.8 STL, 0 BLK
- Christoph Tilly: 9.1 PTS, 4.3 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Johnny O'Neil: 7.7 PTS, 4.6 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Francisco Caffaro: 5.6 PTS, 5.5 REB, 2.4 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.4 BLK
Utah State Players to Watch
- Great Osobor: 19.5 PTS, 9.1 REB, 2.7 AST, 0.9 STL, 2 BLK
- Darius Brown II: 9.4 PTS, 3.3 REB, 8 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Mason Falslev: 12.8 PTS, 4.6 REB, 3.4 AST, 2 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Ian Martinez: 10.2 PTS, 2.8 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.9 BLK
- Josh Uduje: 9.6 PTS, 2.6 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK
Santa Clara vs. Utah State Stat Comparison
|Santa Clara Rank
|Santa Clara AVG
|Utah State AVG
|Utah State Rank
|98th
|78.9
|Points Scored
|83.9
|33rd
|214th
|72.1
|Points Allowed
|65.4
|57th
|51st
|40.3
|Rebounds
|38.4
|101st
|25th
|12.1
|Off. Rebounds
|9.2
|181st
|96th
|8.5
|3pt Made
|6.1
|291st
|57th
|16
|Assists
|19.3
|8th
|299th
|13.5
|Turnovers
|11.6
|154th
