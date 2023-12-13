On Wednesday at 7:30 PM ET, the New York Islanders square off with the Anaheim Ducks. Is Simon Holmstrom going to find the back of the net in this game? Take a look at the stats and insights below before making a bet on any player props.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Simon Holmstrom score a goal against the Ducks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +460 (Bet $10 to win $46.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Holmstrom stats and insights

  • Holmstrom has scored in seven of 26 games this season, but only one goal each time.
  • This is his first matchup of the season versus the Ducks.
  • Holmstrom has zero points on the power play.
  • Holmstrom's shooting percentage is 26.9%, and he averages 1.0 shot per game.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Ducks defensive stats

  • On the defensive side, the Ducks are giving up 92 total goals (3.4 per game) which ranks 21st in the league.
  • So far this season, the Ducks have not earned a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 19 hits and 15.7 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Holmstrom recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/11/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 12:29 Home W 4-3 OT
12/9/2023 Kings 1 0 1 12:05 Home W 3-2 OT
12/7/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 14:11 Home W 7-3
12/5/2023 Sharks 2 0 2 14:19 Home L 5-4 OT
12/2/2023 Panthers 1 1 0 14:03 Away W 4-3
11/30/2023 Hurricanes 1 1 0 8:36 Away W 5-4 OT
11/28/2023 Devils 0 0 0 11:30 Away L 5-4
11/25/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 14:40 Home L 1-0 SO
11/24/2023 Senators 1 1 0 13:26 Away W 5-3
11/22/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 14:01 Home W 3-2

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Islanders vs. Ducks game info

  • Game Day: Wednesday, December 13, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: BSSC, BSSD, MSGSN2, and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.