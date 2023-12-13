For people wanting to wager on the upcoming matchup between the New Jersey Devils and the Boston Bruins on Wednesday at 7:00 PM ET, is Simon Nemec a player who is likely light the lamp? We dissect all the stats in the article below.

Will Simon Nemec score a goal against the Bruins?

Odds to score a goal this game: +900 (Bet $10 to win $90.00 if he scores a goal)

Nemec stats and insights

Nemec has scored in one of five games this season, and it was just a single goal.

This is his first matchup of the season against the Bruins.

Nemec has picked up one assist on the power play.

He has a 14.3% shooting percentage, attempting 1.4 shots per game.

Bruins defensive stats

The Bruins have given up 65 goals in total (2.5 per game), which ranks second in the league for fewest goals allowed.

So far this season, the Bruins have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 18.1 hits and 16 blocked shots per game.

Devils vs. Bruins game info

Game Day: Wednesday, December 13, 2023

Wednesday, December 13, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: TNT, Max, and MSGSN

TNT, Max, and MSGSN Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.