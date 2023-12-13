Can we anticipate Tage Thompson scoring a goal when the Buffalo Sabres clash with the Colorado Avalanche at 10:00 PM ET on Wednesday? To assist you with your wagers, check out the stats and insights below.

Will Tage Thompson score a goal against the Avalanche?

Odds to score a goal this game: +190 (Bet $10 to win $19.00 if he scores a goal)

Thompson stats and insights

  • Thompson has scored in six of 20 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.
  • He has not scored against the Avalanche this season in one game (two shots).
  • He has one goal on the power play, and also three assists.
  • Thompson's shooting percentage is 11.1%, and he averages 3.2 shots per game.

Avalanche defensive stats

  • On defense, the Avalanche are conceding 86 total goals (3.1 per game) which ranks 16th in the league.
  • So far this season, the Avalanche have shut out opponents once while averaging 15.1 hits and 14.1 blocked shots per game.

Thompson recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/11/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 16:42 Home W 5-2
12/9/2023 Canadiens 1 0 1 24:05 Home L 3-2 SO
12/7/2023 Bruins 1 1 0 19:51 Away W 3-1
12/5/2023 Red Wings 1 0 1 18:41 Home L 5-3
11/14/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 5:38 Home L 5-2
11/11/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 18:50 Away L 4-0
11/10/2023 Wild 1 0 1 21:16 Home W 3-2
11/7/2023 Hurricanes 1 0 1 20:02 Away L 3-2 OT
11/4/2023 Maple Leafs 1 1 0 21:57 Away W 6-4
11/3/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 16:09 Home L 5-1

Sabres vs. Avalanche game info

  • Game Day: Wednesday, December 13, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: TNT, Max, and ALT
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

