Tage Thompson will be on the ice when the Buffalo Sabres and Colorado Avalanche meet at 9:30 PM ET on Wednesday, December 13, 2023. Fancy a bet on Thompson? We have numbers and figures to assist you.

Tage Thompson vs. Avalanche Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET

Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET
TV Channel: TNT, Max, and ALT

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -154)

0.5 points (Over odds: -154) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +160)

Sabres vs Avalanche Game Info

Thompson Season Stats Insights

Thompson has averaged 18:51 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of -7).

Thompson has scored a goal in six of 20 games this season, netting multiple goals in one of them.

Thompson has registered a point in a game 11 times this year over 20 games played, with multiple points in two games.

In seven of 20 games this season, Thompson has had an assist, including one match with at least two.

Thompson's implied probability to go over his point total is 60.6% based on the odds.

There is a 38.5% chance of Thompson having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Thompson Stats vs. the Avalanche

The Avalanche have conceded 86 goals in total (3.1 per game), which ranks 16th in the league in goals allowed.

The team has the NHL's seventh-best goal differential at +13.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Colorado 20 Games 3 15 Points 6 7 Goals 2 8 Assists 4

