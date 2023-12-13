Tage Thompson Game Preview: Sabres vs. Avalanche - December 13
Tage Thompson will be on the ice when the Buffalo Sabres and Colorado Avalanche meet at 9:30 PM ET on Wednesday, December 13, 2023. Fancy a bet on Thompson? We have numbers and figures to assist you.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Tage Thompson vs. Avalanche Game Info & Odds
- When: Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT, Max, and ALT
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Max
- Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -154)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +160)
Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM
Sabres vs Avalanche Game Info
|Sabres vs Avalanche Odds/Over/Under
|Sabres vs Avalanche Prediction
|Sabres vs Avalanche Betting Trends & Stats
|Sabres vs Avalanche Player Props
|How to Watch Sabres vs Avalanche
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Thompson Season Stats Insights
- Thompson has averaged 18:51 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of -7).
- Thompson has scored a goal in six of 20 games this season, netting multiple goals in one of them.
- Thompson has registered a point in a game 11 times this year over 20 games played, with multiple points in two games.
- In seven of 20 games this season, Thompson has had an assist, including one match with at least two.
- Thompson's implied probability to go over his point total is 60.6% based on the odds.
- There is a 38.5% chance of Thompson having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.
Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.
Thompson Stats vs. the Avalanche
- The Avalanche have conceded 86 goals in total (3.1 per game), which ranks 16th in the league in goals allowed.
- The team has the NHL's seventh-best goal differential at +13.
|2023-2024 Season
|Stat
|vs. Colorado
|20
|Games
|3
|15
|Points
|6
|7
|Goals
|2
|8
|Assists
|4
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.